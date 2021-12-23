Question of the Week

What's the strangest holiday tradition your family has?

Melody Daines: We have used a T. Rex with a pipe cleaner halo as our tree topper for the last 13 years.

Alana Barclay: We make Christmas-shaped sugar cookies and decorate them into the least Christmas thing we can! A mitten turned shark for instance. It's a big deal with every sprinkle and colored frosting you can think of! This year's frosting party is Sunday ... can't wait!

Taylor Ann Malins: Each Christmas Eve my adult sisters and I have a sleepover where we continue to argue over who has to sleep on the floor of my youngest sister's bedroom. Then we fall asleep watching Disney's Hercules.

Therese Downey Murphy: We have a pickle on our tree — I think it's a German tradition. We are American Irish, but I grew up in Minnesota. Everybody did it. We love it, our daughter grew up with and demands it!

Maria Wickberg: Always the pickle.

Eric Reis: We eat tacos on Christmas Eve. It's an early dinner, quick cleanup, and then we open all of our presents from each other that night.

Tom Konis: We have done the pickle on the tree for our four daughters for years. We now have 10 grandkids, but the pickle present is still just for our girls. Gets pretty competitive. ♦

