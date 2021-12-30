Question of the Week

What's the best thing that happened to you in 2021?

Jana Smith: I got a life-saving kidney and pancreas transplant.

Alex Cox: I finally feel like I know who I am and what I want in life. It's just too bad it took so much time, wasted potential and loss for it to happen. Forgiving myself for not "getting it" for so long is going to take some time.

Scott D Smith: I lived through it. So far, anyway.

Tracy Lawson: Visited my family in California.

Shamra Andrews: I started a Rover pet-sitting profile and have met very nice people and very sweet pets.

Tom Sanderson: Don't rush it... I got a few more days for it to happen!

Lilly Wallace: Got pregnant with my rainbow baby, due in five weeks!

Eric Reis: Seeing My Morning Jacket at the Riverfront Park Pavilion. Maybe the best live show I've ever seen at what I consider the best venue in Spokane.

Matthew Weaver: Got to hug my mom, dad and brother again.

Kate Pogue Rau: Got to celebrate my mom's 90th birthday with her after not seeing her for almost two years! My daughter fledging and learning just how super-capable she is was also fantastic!

Karen Mobley: Just one? I published a book, had an art show and made some new friends.

Deborah Joyner: Getting vaccinated so I could hug my mom without being afraid of getting her sick.

Chris Warren: Hip replacement surgery. Luckily was able to get it done between COVID hospital surges.

Doolin Dalton: My neighbors took down their campaign and pickup truck flags. Yep, not my best year.♦

