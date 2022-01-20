Question of the Week

What's the wildest wild animal encounter you've had?

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.
Rachele Nichols: While reading in my raft on Lake Pend Oreille, I had an eagle swoop down and grab a fish in its talons approximately four feet away. Complete silence, then wind whipping, splash... It was scary.

Rachel Simons: The house I grew up in was kind of on the edge of a flood plain so there was a decent amount of undeveloped woodland. All manner of wildlife would wander around. One time a pheasant thought it could fly straight through our living room window out the glass sliding door on the opposite side of the house.

Terry Parker: Heading out to hang clothes on the line and seeing a really large mountain lion chilling in the tall grass about 50 feet away.

Leni Cramer: Was backpacking in the Cabinet Mountains in Montana. I was in the woods doing my business, and a female grizzly bear was walking along the trail about 40 yards from me. She stood up on her hind legs and sniffed the air sensing my presence. Fortunately, my dog and I were of no interest, and she continued along her way. Amazing to see a grizz that close. She was magnificent.

Kevin Jones: Bioluminescence in marine life is amazing and beautiful. A few years ago I was about 150 miles offshore, solo sailing to San Francisco. The night sky was so clear I believed I could see every star in the universe... On a scale of ultimate coolness, the northern lights were a solid 10. Watching these bioluminescent critters fill the sky against the backdrop of the entire freaking universe was completely off the charts.

Elizabeth Anne: We had a baby moose who would visit our backyard all the time, and we'd leave out apples for him. Department of Fish & Wildlife said they knew about him, his mom was dead. He took an apple slice from my hand. Probably not the smartest move, but he had a really soft and fuzzy nose.

Raymond Glines: Playing disc golf at night at Downriver Disc Golf Course and I found out porcupines sleep in trees. Now I have a fear of a porcupine falling on my head in the woods. ♦

