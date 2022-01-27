Question of the Week

What projects around the house do you plan to tackle this year?

Pia Hallenberg: Does starting tomato plants count as a project? I always say I will start plants indoors, but it rarely happens.

Kerrie Fernlund: Moving our kitchen into where our dining room is. My husband is even making the kitchen cabinets himself.

Karen Mobley: A gate to keep the neighbor's dogs from chasing the cats of the corporation.

Christina Weber: The garden. I'm finally going to build that giant garden in my empty yard space and figure out how to plumb my sprinklers into it. Fresh veg here I come!

Linda Safford: I have a long list and high hopes: expanded primary bedroom to add an en suite bath, new fireplace insert in the basement, big yard sale and some painting. We'll see how it goes!

Scott Chapman: Does having someone else do it count? If so, put me down for new front and back doors and perhaps a new roof. Seems like all the neighbors had their roofs done last year so it must be our turn. Check back with me in the summer about that one!

Thom Foote: I own a small farm, Footehills Farm, and I have a list literally as long as my forearm. ♦

