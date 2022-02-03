Question of the Week

click to enlarge Tag: A Spokane-inspired big-screen hit.

Jim Reincke: If I had the connections, I would try and connect author Tom Bross with a production company to shoot his true life adventures in Don't Call Me Jupiter!

Chris Warren: How about The Otto Zehm Story?

Amanda Howard Phillips: The guys that streaked naked through a Shari's only to run outside and realize their car had been stolen.

Neal Schindler: It's already been done: The Rachel Divide.

Rob Peterson: Why is there no Jimmy Durkin story? That would sell for sure.

David Anderson Turner V: A conspiracy movie regarding big trucks that don't fit under the downtown train bridges and hit them instead.

Kat Panza: Either a Bloomsday or a Hoopfest story.

Tim Cident: The drama leading up to GU telling Stockton his tickets are suspended.

Steve St. George: When Col. George Wright met Qualchan.

Eric Reis: The story of how Richard Butler and the neo-Nazis and their vile behavior were destroyed by better people in North Idaho.

Terry Parker: The Jimmy Marks Story. ♦