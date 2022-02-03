Question of the Week

What Inland Northwest story would you like to see made into a movie?

click to enlarge Tag: A Spokane-inspired big-screen hit.
Tag: A Spokane-inspired big-screen hit.

Jim Reincke: If I had the connections, I would try and connect author Tom Bross with a production company to shoot his true life adventures in Don't Call Me Jupiter!

Chris Warren: How about The Otto Zehm Story?

Amanda Howard Phillips: The guys that streaked naked through a Shari's only to run outside and realize their car had been stolen.

Neal Schindler: It's already been done: The Rachel Divide.

Rob Peterson: Why is there no Jimmy Durkin story? That would sell for sure.

Related
SpIFF's Pete Porter is ready to return to the cinema.

After a pandemic break in 2021, the Spokane International Film Festival reemerges with an array of local and international cinematic treats

David Anderson Turner V: A conspiracy movie regarding big trucks that don't fit under the downtown train bridges and hit them instead.

Kat Panza: Either a Bloomsday or a Hoopfest story.

Tim Cident: The drama leading up to GU telling Stockton his tickets are suspended.

Steve St. George: When Col. George Wright met Qualchan.

Eric Reis: The story of how Richard Butler and the neo-Nazis and their vile behavior were destroyed by better people in North Idaho.

Terry Parker: The Jimmy Marks Story. ♦

Trending

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

After a pandemic break in 2021, the Spokane International Film Festival reemerges with an array of local and international cinematic treats

By Seth Sommerfeld

SpIFF's Pete Porter is ready to return to the cinema.

But Still a Bird Sings gives a voice to the vocally impared

By Seth Sommerfeld

Lynn Carter seeks beauty in her post-laryngectomy life in But Still a Bird Sings.

A Good Enough Day is an exercise in measured storytelling and limited-resource filmmaking

By Seth Sommerfeld

Trevor St. John exudes a somber calm in A Good Enough Day.

I Love Lucy gets a biopic, Vanna Oh!'s latest EP, and new music!

I Love Lucy gets a biopic, Vanna Oh!'s latest EP, and new music!
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

The basic state services that are underfunded and underperforming are the best places to start in solving the puzzle of homelessness

By Bill Bryant

Tents sit at Coeur d'Alene Park, where people who were staying at the Jewels Helping Hands warming shelter were relocated after the shelter's contract with the City of Spokane lapsed in April 2020.

Readers respond to our story revealing Lesley Haskell, the wife of Spokane County Prosecutor, calls herself a "White nationalist" and uses racist language on social media

Lesley Haskell, wife of Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell, at a 2017 Trump rally.

The soundtracks of our memories are the hardest to unlock, so take the time to listen — to feel the connection

By CMarie Fuhrman

The coyote's voice is one of a choir of critters we need to hear.

Question of the Week

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.
More »

Readers also liked…

Cathy McMorris Rodgers has forsworn fidelity to the Constitution to secure her own political future

By Steven A. Smith

Time to take off the gloves when it comes to challenging U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

Unmasking the Monster in Us: Collectively, we must understand that we are all in this together

By Edmundo M. Aguilar

Unmasking the Monster in Us: Collectively, we must understand that we are all in this together

The poisonous scourge of bogus information grows in 2020

By Jacob H. Fries

The poisonous scourge of bogus information grows in 2020

We're supposed to be kind to the fine folks prolonging this pandemic?

By Gary Crooks

Protesters marching in April against Idaho's stay-home order aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Golden Harvest: Flour Sacks from the Permanent Collection

Golden Harvest: Flour Sacks from the Permanent Collection @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays. Continues through May 15

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 3- 9, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation