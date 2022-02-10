Question of the Week

What local experiences are your go-tos for a fun or romantic date night?

click to enlarge Take a cue from Boomer. - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
Take a cue from Boomer.

Matthew Weaver: A walk arm in arm along Riverfront Park, with a kiss in front of the Garbage Goat.

Neal Schindler: Walk through the Davenport looking at old pictures and exploring the nooks and crannies, followed, at least pre-COVID, by a drink in the Peacock Room or dessert in the atrium.

Brenda Swader-Doggett: Picnic with a great view! So many good places in our area.

Carlie Harding Lee: For fun we bring our two dogs with us to Whistle Punk Brewing and grab takeout along the way or order food from next door at Heritage Bar & Kitchen.

Terry Parker: Ice level seats at a Chiefs game. Believe me guys.

Christina Turner: Dinner in the wine cellar at Gander and Ryegrass restaurant.

Emma Rue's chocolate torte and Bohemian cocktail

Whether you have Valentine's plans or not, these locally made drinks and sweets are a delight for any occasion

Shauna Durrant: Spokane Chiefs hockey games with a stop at Lord Stanley's for wings makes for a great evening.

Thom Foote: Black Label Brewing Company, Perry District and movie.

Nicole Livingston: Wiley's Downtown Bistro.

Elisabeth Hooker: I like to sip on a nice glass of wine... in my living room as I cry and scroll through Tinder.

Renei Yarrow: We love Wine House CDA.

Anna Beer: Sitting on the couch and ordering cookies from Breaüxdoo Bakery and watching NCIS while the kids sleep off the melatonin gummies. ♦

