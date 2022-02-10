Question of the Week

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Take a cue from Boomer.

Matthew Weaver: A walk arm in arm along Riverfront Park, with a kiss in front of the Garbage Goat.

Neal Schindler: Walk through the Davenport looking at old pictures and exploring the nooks and crannies, followed, at least pre-COVID, by a drink in the Peacock Room or dessert in the atrium.

Brenda Swader-Doggett: Picnic with a great view! So many good places in our area.

Carlie Harding Lee: For fun we bring our two dogs with us to Whistle Punk Brewing and grab takeout along the way or order food from next door at Heritage Bar & Kitchen.

Terry Parker: Ice level seats at a Chiefs game. Believe me guys.

Christina Turner: Dinner in the wine cellar at Gander and Ryegrass restaurant.

Shauna Durrant: Spokane Chiefs hockey games with a stop at Lord Stanley's for wings makes for a great evening.

Thom Foote: Black Label Brewing Company, Perry District and movie.

Nicole Livingston: Wiley's Downtown Bistro.

Elisabeth Hooker: I like to sip on a nice glass of wine... in my living room as I cry and scroll through Tinder.

Renei Yarrow: We love Wine House CDA.

Anna Beer: Sitting on the couch and ordering cookies from Breaüxdoo Bakery and watching NCIS while the kids sleep off the melatonin gummies. ♦