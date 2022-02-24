Question of the Week

What neighborhood has your favorite dining options?

click to enlarge Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts. - DEREK HARRISON PHOTO
Derek Harrison photo
Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Shamra Andrews: Otis Grill in Otis Orchards: great food, great price [and] history.

Carlie Harding Lee: Downtown. I don't love the parking situation, but I do enjoy being able to go on a happy hour tour! Wooden City, Bistango, Emma Rue's and many more.

Tessa Parker: Downtown: Saranac Public House or The Melting Pot.

Mike Kratzer: Garland. Ferguson's and the Milk Bottle right next to each other.

Charmaine Rae: Downtown. Lots of options to choose from, plus a few breweries to hit while you decide.

Related
Tequila clams at Terraza Waterfront Café

Your Table Is Ready: Inlander Restaurant Week 2022

Neal Schindler: Garland has rocketed to the top for me on the strength of Little Noodle alone.

Derrick Oliver: Downtown. Lots of options, and it's easy to hop around after if the vibe is right.

Jack Ten Suited: South Perry Pizza and Culture Breads/The Grain Shed and The Shop.

August Herrera: Garland strip: Midori is new but omg **%*?! It's amazing!

Mary K Simmons: Kendall Yards. ♦

Trending

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of Peeps

Question of the Week

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Question of the Week

Take a cue from Boomer.

Question of the Week

Tag: A Spokane-inspired big-screen hit.

Question of the Week

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

In ancient Athens and the Roman Republic, citizens willingly traded representative government for authoritarian rule; could America repeat their mistake?

By John Hagney

A democracy in crisis? Nothing new.

How to be a freelance writer after you've quit your full-time job in the Great Resignation

By Tara Roberts

Cookies might take on new importance after one joins the Great Resignation.

Question of the Week

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Tending one's soul through the winter doldrums takes a little extra in 2022

By Inga Laurent

The promise of spring awaits.
More »

Readers also liked…

Cathy McMorris Rodgers has forsworn fidelity to the Constitution to secure her own political future

By Steven A. Smith

Time to take off the gloves when it comes to challenging U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

Unmasking the Monster in Us: Collectively, we must understand that we are all in this together

By Edmundo M. Aguilar

Unmasking the Monster in Us: Collectively, we must understand that we are all in this together

The poisonous scourge of bogus information grows in 2020

By Jacob H. Fries

The poisonous scourge of bogus information grows in 2020

We're supposed to be kind to the fine folks prolonging this pandemic?

By Gary Crooks

Protesters marching in April against Idaho's stay-home order aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Golden Harvest: Flour Sacks from the Permanent Collection

Golden Harvest: Flour Sacks from the Permanent Collection @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays. Continues through May 15

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 24- 2, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation