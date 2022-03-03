Question of the Week

TAYLOR ANNE DIETZ

I mean, I don't actually watch Disney that much, but have been really enjoying Encanto. My 5-year-old pretends to be Luisa all the time.

Do you have a favorite character from Encanto?

Probably, Bruno.





TREVOR BRADLEY

I need a second to think about this. Mine is Baloo from Jungle Book. That's the name of the movie, right?

Why is he your favorite?

Because he takes life as it comes. He focuses on what he needs and gets by with what makes him happy.







SHARI MILLER

Uh, the redhead with all the curly hair. I can't think of her name. Miranda [Editor's note: Merida, from Brave], right? I like what a strong character she was, and just thought she was great.



KALEB ROARK

Cinderella would have to be my favorite. I was always obsessed with how she kind of, like, went from nothing to everything. And her dress. I absolutely love it.













ASHLEY KORSVIK

I don't watch a lot of Disney. I really like, um... What's the girl's name from Encanto? Mirabel? I think that's her name. I like her.















Interviews by Jami Nelson

2/23/22, Indaba Coffee, 518 W. Riverside Ave.