Question of the Week

What was your highlight of the Zags men's basketball season?

click to enlarge comment1-5-feeaa7da2925ab5e.jpg

TALEN FREITAS (Paso Robles, Calif.)

The comeback [versus Memphis] last weekend. We were sitting at home going crazy during the comeback. This is the fourth Gonzaga Sweet 16 [my family] has been to.








click to enlarge comment1-3-c37ed6ce377e5dfd.jpg
MEGHANN KENNEALLY (Philadelphia)

We just started so strong against UCLA. That was just so fun to watch. The one thing about Mark Few is he always has a team that you just feel like wants to play together and play for each other. You can feel it on the court.



Trending





click to enlarge comment1-2-6a0036b31ec43f8f.jpg
KRYSTLE FABIONAR (San Francisco)

We actually did fly out to Vegas in November and watched the game against Duke. I'm really excited to see Chet.









click to enlarge comment1-4-22a612d42530992e.jpg
SEAN FINERTY (San Francisco)

The second half of the Memphis game. Just seeing Nembhard and Timme turn it on.










click to enlarge comment1-1-64da54f96b21f29f.jpg
BRIAN SLAMKOWSKI (Palo Alto, Calif.)

First 12 minutes of the Memphis second half. We were down [at half] in three other games this season and didn't come back to win. Great to see the resilience of the team in a tough Second Round game.








Interviews by Seth Sommerfeld
3/24/22, Sweet Sixteen Game at Chase Center, San Francisco

Tags

Speaking of Peeps

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

One reader suggests looking at Vienna's public housing structure for a solution.

Question of the Week

Question of the Week
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

The battle between humans and wolves — and local and federal officials — dates back to the mid-1990s. Today, the wolves, especially in Idaho, are losing

By Jane Fritz

Wolves are in the crosshairs far too often.

After the false starts and dashed hopes of the past two years, change seems to really be coming; is it too soon to trust again?

By CMarie Fuhrman

Can we trust this summer to be as carefree as the past?

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Too often our feelings of FOMO and wanting lead us astray; true contentment can be simple, but it takes lots of work

By Inga Laurent

Give yourself a well-deserved gold star this spring.
More »

Readers also liked…

Cathy McMorris Rodgers has forsworn fidelity to the Constitution to secure her own political future

By Steven A. Smith

Time to take off the gloves when it comes to challenging U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

The poisonous scourge of bogus information grows in 2020

By Jacob H. Fries

The poisonous scourge of bogus information grows in 2020

We're supposed to be kind to the fine folks prolonging this pandemic?

By Gary Crooks

Protesters marching in April against Idaho's stay-home order aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The soundtracks of our memories are the hardest to unlock, so take the time to listen — to feel the connection

By CMarie Fuhrman

The coyote's voice is one of a choir of critters we need to hear.
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Dreamworks Animation: The Exhibition

Dreamworks Animation: The Exhibition @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Sept. 11

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 31- 6, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation