Question of the Week

What cuisine or restaurant concept do you wish we had in the Inland Northwest?

click to enlarge Mmm... dim sum
Angela Hobbs Remillard: Cart dim sum. Then my world would be complete, no need for Seattle anymore.

Rita Hutchinson: Jewish deli, Italian bakery, Korean BBQ, Philippine brick-and-mortar (looking forward to the coming Brazilian BBQ and seafood boil restaurants).

Karen Lewis: Large, diverse, permanent food truck court.

Tammi Bullock: Low carb/keto. Every sauce in every restaurant has sugar or flour in it.

Alex Nepean: Hot Pot, Korean BBQ, and though this seems to upset a lot of people for some reason, more vegan food places. I'm not vegan, but they never skimp on the veg, and I respect that, lol.

Al Lozano: Food truck court that's permanent and year-round. They are so awesome in a lot of other cities with a thriving food scene. Spokane has a lot of empty lots that it would be great to turn one of them into a food truck pod. I suggest it have a fence around the complete lot. Hawthorne Asylum in Portland is an incredible steampunk decor food truck court.

Carlie Harding Lee: Kolaches and klobasneks. You can never have too many pastry options.

Camille Marsteller: I wish we had an IKEA...for their...meatballs....

Scott Piepel: 1. Dim Sum 2. KBBQ 3. Hot Pot

Joseph Gaudet: All-you-can-eat salad buffet like Golden Corral, but actually tasty. Fresh Choice or Sweet Tomatoes style.

Johnny Quinn: Vegetarian fast food

Leta Grieves: Cajun/Southern. I miss the food in the South.

Mary Baker: Italian Beef (Portillo's). If heaven was a place on earth, it's in a Portillo's. ♦

