Question of the Week

Have your views on marijuana legalization changed in the last 10 years?

click to enlarge comment1-2-192ef7afe83a189e.jpg

KATHARINE ROGERS

I personally don't use it, but I have friends who do, and as far as drugs go, it's certainly less dangerous than some of the options that are out there.

Do you think the age for legal marijuana consumption should be changed?

Well, I mean, they raised the age for smoking to match alcohol, so that makes perfect sense to me.


click to enlarge comment1-4-c4b93d4e0d59535c.jpg
SARA WEEKS

Probably not within the last decade, definitely since, like, I was in high school or something. I just feel like the way people use it anymore is more like a glass of wine after dinner, and I don't see any harm in that.








click to enlarge comment1-5-d2dd175be92431e3.jpg
SARAH KNOWLES

Yeah, probably. I definitely have become more open to the idea of marijuana being legalized, and everything like that. I've also turned 21 over the last 10 years so, that helps a little bit.

Do you think the age for legal marijuana consumption should be changed?

No, I think it should stay the same. I think that the age it's at right now is perfect.


click to enlarge comment1-3-360748f3cca7250a.jpg
SAMUEL COMPOGNO

A little bit. At first I was not for it at all, and now I see there are some benefits for people with medical conditions, and I have no problem with that. The only problem I have is that people are abusing it like alcohol, driving and having accidents while under the influence, which I think is wrong.






click to enlarge comment1-1-301b8d5bb22664be.jpg
DAVE BASARABA

No, not at all. I think it's just like alcohol or anything else.

Do you think the age for legal marijuana consumption should be changed?

I think the legal age for beer should change, too. So, I mean, if we can get beer and marijuana down to 18, that'd be great.



Interviews by Summer Sandstrom
4/6/22, Riverfront Park

