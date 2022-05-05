Question of the Week

Where's your favorite place to get a budget-friendly drink?

click to enlarge onthestreet.png

click to enlarge comment1-4-253b5566c2954fe0.jpg

RILEY SCHULTZ

For a good drink around town, I would either go to Lucky You Lounge, or I really like Rüt's drinks as well, 'cause I'm vegetarian, so I always keep in mind things that are a little bit more eco-conscious — or Cascadia.







click to enlarge comment1-2-c05de5cc4d9915e9.jpg
BECKY GILL

Usually when I want a good drink — it's not necessarily budget though — I go to Bijou on the South Hill because it's close to my house and they have really good craft cocktails. I can't remember if it was very inexpensive, but Soulful Soups and Spirits downtown had amazing drinks, and I think they were pretty reasonably priced.





Trending


click to enlarge comment1-3-7665c74c267fa09e.jpg
PAUL KERNIE

I don't know if it's budget, but we really like the Volstead Act. That is a fun little bar, and it's open when a lot of places are closed, and the clientele is great, but the bartenders are the best. They are so fun.







click to enlarge comment1-5-9d74f40bead4272f.jpg
STEVEN WILLIAMS

I love the Bon Bon attached to the Garland Theater. It's a small, nice little cocktail bar. The people there are lovely. It's small so you can talk to everybody and everyone there has an opinion on something — but it's not like the way everything else is, which is heated and messed up — it's very cordial.






click to enlarge comment1-1-4afd5261d29b42ce.jpg
AMY GUREL

I'm a boba tea girl, so Tea's Co. down in [River Park Square] is my favorite. I really like how they have all of the mixtures and everything that I like, and the owners are amazing.








INTERVIEWS BY SUMMER SANDSTROM
4/27/2022, RIVERFRONT PARK

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of Peeps , Drink Local

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Mmm... dim sum
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

The story of Expo '74 is the story of rediscovering what can unite us and give meaning to this place we call home

By William T. Youngs

Throw a far, save a river.

Further electrifying Washington state is a shared goal, but Gov. Inslee's plan to get us there is short-circuiting out

By Bill Bryant

Weaning ourselves off fossil fuels will take more wind, solar and perhaps nuclear power &mdash; a lot of it in Eastern Washington.

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week
More »

Readers also liked…

Cathy McMorris Rodgers has forsworn fidelity to the Constitution to secure her own political future

By Steven A. Smith

Time to take off the gloves when it comes to challenging U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

The poisonous scourge of bogus information grows in 2020

By Jacob H. Fries

The poisonous scourge of bogus information grows in 2020

We're supposed to be kind to the fine folks prolonging this pandemic?

By Gary Crooks

Protesters marching in April against Idaho's stay-home order aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The soundtracks of our memories are the hardest to unlock, so take the time to listen — to feel the connection

By CMarie Fuhrman

The coyote's voice is one of a choir of critters we need to hear.
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Free Comic Book Day 2022 (North Spokane)

Free Comic Book Day 2022 (North Spokane) @ The Comic Book Shop

Sat., May 7, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • May 5-11, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation