Question of the Week

RILEY SCHULTZ



For a good drink around town, I would either go to Lucky You Lounge, or I really like Rüt's drinks as well, 'cause I'm vegetarian, so I always keep in mind things that are a little bit more eco-conscious — or Cascadia.















Usually when I want a good drink — it's not necessarily budget though — I go to Bijou on the South Hill because it's close to my house and they have really good craft cocktails. I can't remember if it was very inexpensive, but Soulful Soups and Spirits downtown had amazing drinks, and I think they were pretty reasonably priced.





I don't know if it's budget, but we really like the Volstead Act. That is a fun little bar, and it's open when a lot of places are closed, and the clientele is great, but the bartenders are the best. They are so fun.















I love the Bon Bon attached to the Garland Theater. It's a small, nice little cocktail bar. The people there are lovely. It's small so you can talk to everybody and everyone there has an opinion on something — but it's not like the way everything else is, which is heated and messed up — it's very cordial.













I'm a boba tea girl, so Tea's Co. down in [River Park Square] is my favorite. I really like how they have all of the mixtures and everything that I like, and the owners are amazing.















INTERVIEWS BY SUMMER SANDSTROM