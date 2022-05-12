Question of the Week

How would the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade affect you or people you know?

click to enlarge onthestreet.png
click to enlarge comment1-2-5da0c02cdb65aefd.jpg

JO FRANKO

I have a granddaughter and through these last few days when it's been in question, I'm afraid for my grandchild, who's a girl. I don't know if she'll ever need to take advantage of that, but I would like it if it was available. Also, it's very curious, but the men are making the choices for the women.



click to enlarge comment1-5-2989309dba06c7f9.jpg
MICHELLE BEDEN

I feel for these women who are raped or are in a situation where they can't raise the child but don't want to even go through the pregnancy. They have the right to choose.






click to enlarge comment1-4-81cabe47a4e8831e.jpg
KRISTINA JOHANSON

At our current standing, it is imperative that people maintain bodily autonomy. There are no laws governing what men can or cannot do with their body. There is a vested interest in control of women. I don't believe that this is for any positivity towards us as uterus havers, and it's not just women, this is an LGBTQIA issue.



click to enlarge comment1-3-566101fe380fa1a4.jpg
KALI LIDGETT

Trending

It would affect me because I've been in that situation where I've had to have an abortion before. I believe that everybody has a right to their own body, and right now it breaks my heart to see what's going on.





click to enlarge comment1-1-fe5550f84c201bee.jpg
GOLDIE YAHNEL

I don't think it's going to affect the United States at a level that everybody is freaking out about, because there are so many states that I think that will still keep it legal that it won't be a problem. When we say our right to "my body, my choice" that has to be across the board regardless of the subject.





INTERVIEWS BY SUMMER SANDSTROM
5/5/2022, RIVER PARK SQUARE

Tags

Speaking of...

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Nasty fights over judges is nothing new in American politics

By Lawrence B. A. Hatter

Thomas Jefferson (left) and John Adams battled over judges.
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

American history shows that winning a single battle or sinking an important naval vessel — like Russia's Moskva — is not the same as ending a war

By Lawrence B. A. Hatter

Russia's now-sunk flagship, the Moskva.

Readers react to our story about Spokane's Airbnb policy

Jordan Tampien has included some short-term rental units in his Parkview and Roxy apartments, but complying with city regulations has been confusing.

The story of Expo '74 is the story of rediscovering what can unite us and give meaning to this place we call home

By William T. Youngs

Throw a far, save a river.

Question of the Week

Question of the Week
More »

Readers also liked…

Cathy McMorris Rodgers has forsworn fidelity to the Constitution to secure her own political future

By Steven A. Smith

Time to take off the gloves when it comes to challenging U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

The poisonous scourge of bogus information grows in 2020

By Jacob H. Fries

The poisonous scourge of bogus information grows in 2020

We're supposed to be kind to the fine folks prolonging this pandemic?

By Gary Crooks

Protesters marching in April against Idaho's stay-home order aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The soundtracks of our memories are the hardest to unlock, so take the time to listen — to feel the connection

By CMarie Fuhrman

The coyote's voice is one of a choir of critters we need to hear.
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Spokane Garden Expo

Spokane Garden Expo @ Spokane Community College

Sat., May 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • May 12-18, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation