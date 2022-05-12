Question of the Week

JO FRANKO

I have a granddaughter and through these last few days when it's been in question, I'm afraid for my grandchild, who's a girl. I don't know if she'll ever need to take advantage of that, but I would like it if it was available. Also, it's very curious, but the men are making the choices for the women.







I feel for these women who are raped or are in a situation where they can't raise the child but don't want to even go through the pregnancy. They have the right to choose.













At our current standing, it is imperative that people maintain bodily autonomy. There are no laws governing what men can or cannot do with their body. There is a vested interest in control of women. I don't believe that this is for any positivity towards us as uterus havers, and it's not just women, this is an LGBTQIA issue.







It would affect me because I've been in that situation where I've had to have an abortion before. I believe that everybody has a right to their own body, and right now it breaks my heart to see what's going on.











I don't think it's going to affect the United States at a level that everybody is freaking out about, because there are so many states that I think that will still keep it legal that it won't be a problem. When we say our right to "my body, my choice" that has to be across the board regardless of the subject.









INTERVIEWS BY SUMMER SANDSTROM