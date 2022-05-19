Question of the Week

What book would you like to see turned into a movie?

ANN LANGEVIN

I recently saw the play These Shining Lives, which was based on the story of the women documented in the book The Radium Girls. I don't know if there [are] plans to make that into a movie, but I think it would be a really good story.




LIARA YOAKUM

Way back in the '90s, the Animorphs did have a TV show, but it sucked. And we now have better technology and TV shows are better, and it's one of my favorite series of all time. I think it's something that could easily be updated for a bit more of a modern retelling.




MATTHEW KOLLMER

I always thought that it would be really ambitious if someone could turn One Hundred Years of Solitude into a movie. I don't know exactly how well it would turn out, but if somebody could turn that into a good movie, that would be fantastic.





PETE CHASE

The Dog of the South by Charles Portis. I think it's funny and I think all of us need a little levity now.

Is there anyone you'd want to star in it or direct it?

I think Sofia Coppola would be a great director for it.



JULIAN WEILER

I would love to see a good representation of A Wizard of Earthsea. I think a lot of folks have come close, but I'd like to see another crack at it.





INTERVIEWS BY SUMMER SANDSTROM
5/12/2022, AUNTIE'S BOOKSTORE

Spokane Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade

Spokane Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade @ Downtown Spokane

Sat., May 21, 7:45 p.m.

