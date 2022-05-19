Question of the Week

ANN LANGEVIN

I recently saw the play These Shining Lives, which was based on the story of the women documented in the book The Radium Girls. I don't know if there [are] plans to make that into a movie, but I think it would be a really good story.

LIARA YOAKUM

Way back in the '90s, the Animorphs did have a TV show, but it sucked. And we now have better technology and TV shows are better, and it's one of my favorite series of all time. I think it's something that could easily be updated for a bit more of a modern retelling.

MATTHEW KOLLMER

I always thought that it would be really ambitious if someone could turn One Hundred Years of Solitude into a movie. I don't know exactly how well it would turn out, but if somebody could turn that into a good movie, that would be fantastic.

PETE CHASE

The Dog of the South by Charles Portis. I think it's funny and I think all of us need a little levity now.

Is there anyone you'd want to star in it or direct it?

I think Sofia Coppola would be a great director for it.

JULIAN WEILER

I would love to see a good representation of A Wizard of Earthsea. I think a lot of folks have come close, but I'd like to see another crack at it.







