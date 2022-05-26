Question of the Week

JUAN RUIZ

Arcade Fire.

Why?

Just one of my favorite bands and they just came out with a new album.





Anderson .Paak

Why?

Because I think he's cool, and I'd love to see him here.









Black Eyed Peas would be really fun if they're even still around. I'm from the '90s, so I am really excited about New Kids on the Block coming next month. Boyz II Men would be awesome even though they have a permanent show in Vegas. I'm telling you — the '90s.









Rising Appalachia, that would be amazing.

Why?

They're just really, really fun. A lot of great music.









If I'm gonna really just, like, dream, it would be really, really great if Lizzo could just come to Spokane.















INTERVIEWS BY LAUREN RODDIS