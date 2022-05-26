Question of the Week

What music artist do you want to see come to Spokane?

JUAN RUIZ

Arcade Fire.

Why?

Just one of my favorite bands and they just came out with a new album.


MADI McDONALD

Anderson .Paak

Why?

Because I think he's cool, and I'd love to see him here.




KELLY HIGGINBOTHAM

Black Eyed Peas would be really fun if they're even still around. I'm from the '90s, so I am really excited about New Kids on the Block coming next month. Boyz II Men would be awesome even though they have a permanent show in Vegas. I'm telling you — the '90s.

JONI BROWN

Rising Appalachia, that would be amazing.

Why?

They're just really, really fun. A lot of great music.




LIZ MOORE

If I'm gonna really just, like, dream, it would be really, really great if Lizzo could just come to Spokane.







INTERVIEWS BY LAUREN RODDIS
5/19/2022, INDABA ON BROADWAY

