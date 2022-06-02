Question of the Week

If you were a researcher, what would you study?

click to enlarge onthestreet.png
click to enlarge comment1-4-8944b1d41af2f47d.jpg

MIKALA LINDGREN

Actually, right now I'm finishing my first year of college in the water science program at SCC. And right now in Spokane they're doing a turbidity study on Spokane and Hangman Creek, and that has been super interesting to hear about. I am very excited to get more involved with that. That is one study that is very cool and very local to here in Spokane!


click to enlarge comment1-3-bcde5b4c47161880.jpg
LAUREN TAYLOR

[My son Theo says] dinosaurs! We were learning about a dinosaur that has an all-claw thumb. They were reading about this with dad.






click to enlarge comment1-1-99f912c1d508ca66.jpg
DENA SABLAN

The first thing that comes to mind is researching the Pacific Northwest Trail. I want to know all about it and how to do it!

Have you hiked any of it?

No! That's why I'm fascinated by it. I'm a wannabe hiker!

Trending



click to enlarge comment1-2-2c2d171931226bb8.jpg
KARL REHRMANN

I guess, maybe, to see how politics have changed with people moving into the area — how it's kinda swayed from one side to the other. I think it would be interesting to see how it's changed with how much the area has grown.





click to enlarge comment1-5-14a611bc68bc4ded.jpg
BEN DARCY

Probably mental health. I went to school for psychology so that fascinates me — just about the mind.

Do you feel like issues with mental health are increasing?

Yes, definitely.




INTERVIEWS BY ELIZA BILLINGHAM
5/25/2022, KENDALL YARDS NIGHT MARKET

Tags

Speaking of Peeps

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

Witnessing a stranger's kindness can lead to re-engagement with the world

By Inga Laurent

Finding grace in traffic.

Readers respond to our cover story 'My Body, State's Choice?' (May 26, 2022) exploring what could happen if Roe v. Wade is overturned

The Bans Off Our Bodies rally in Spokane on May 14 was one of many across the country.

EWU's future: Will the new president restore the diversity programs that were once a vibrant calling card of the university?

By Deirdre Almeida and Judy Rohrer

EWU students and community members discuss immigration during an Activist in Residence workshop led by local organizer Lili Navarrete.

Readers respond to our feature about the Mild Riders — a 'scooter gang' rolling on the streets of Spokane

The Mild Riders zip through West Central Spokane.
More »

Readers also liked…

Cathy McMorris Rodgers has forsworn fidelity to the Constitution to secure her own political future

By Steven A. Smith

Time to take off the gloves when it comes to challenging U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

We're supposed to be kind to the fine folks prolonging this pandemic?

By Gary Crooks

Protesters marching in April against Idaho's stay-home order aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The soundtracks of our memories are the hardest to unlock, so take the time to listen — to feel the connection

By CMarie Fuhrman

The coyote's voice is one of a choir of critters we need to hear.
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Dreamworks Animation: The Exhibition

Dreamworks Animation: The Exhibition @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Sept. 11

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 2- 8, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation