Question of the Week

MIKALA LINDGREN

Actually, right now I'm finishing my first year of college in the water science program at SCC. And right now in Spokane they're doing a turbidity study on Spokane and Hangman Creek, and that has been super interesting to hear about. I am very excited to get more involved with that. That is one study that is very cool and very local to here in Spokane!





[My son Theo says] dinosaurs! We were learning about a dinosaur that has an all-claw thumb. They were reading about this with dad.













The first thing that comes to mind is researching the Pacific Northwest Trail. I want to know all about it and how to do it!

Have you hiked any of it?

No! That's why I'm fascinated by it. I'm a wannabe hiker!







I guess, maybe, to see how politics have changed with people moving into the area — how it's kinda swayed from one side to the other. I think it would be interesting to see how it's changed with how much the area has grown.











Probably mental health. I went to school for psychology so that fascinates me — just about the mind.

Do you feel like issues with mental health are increasing?

Yes, definitely.







INTERVIEWS BY ELIZA BILLINGHAM