Question of the Week

What does Pride mean to you?

ALIYAH WOLF

Well, I'm from Portland. So Pride Month has always been this huge celebration of confidence and freedom to be yourself and who you are, and find other people who identify with that. I think a big part is just expression and freedom to be expressive of your true self and feelings.



GAGE OLSON

Pride Month, to me, it's just openness. Really just showing who you are. You've got to take pride in yourself. It's hard when you can't do that, because everyone wants to be unique in a world where everyone has to be put in a box. But life has made pride for me more important because I look at the world in a more open way. If we find love, we're in love. It's more of a connection thing.


KASSANDRA KROUS

I just like supporting my friends who are in the community and bringing awareness to all the forms of support that they may not know they have.






EMMA WEMSKI

Growing up, it was kind of interesting because gay marriage wasn't legalized until I was 14. So it wasn't even something I really thought was a possibility. You were straight, and that was kind of it. So being able to marry who you love, and having a month dedicated toward that, I think is really cool. It's very special to be able to have a month to celebrate something that you normally don't get to.


FINNIAN JOHN PAUL

It's an incredible way to show we're progressing. [Growing up in Montana] there was little representation and exposure to the LGBTQIA+ community. There's now a strong community in Bozeman. It's just great it's so celebrated. I have a little sister who recently came out as gay, and it's just great that even though she's young, she feels comfortable enough to share that. I love it. It gives me hope!



INTERVIEWS BY ELIZA BILLINGHAM
6/2/2022, BOOTS BAKERY & LOUNGE

All Comment »

