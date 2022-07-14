Question of the Week

JOANNE SHEELEY

Obviously, books.

What do you love about our local library system?

That it is interconnected so you can get books if they're not here, you can order it and come right back and get it.





I use it for books. I just put a book on order, and it should be coming soon; and I like the remodel. I have taken a couple classes here, and then the master gardener comes here to answer questions, and I've done that.

What are you here for today?

Well, we are off running about, and my grandson finished his book, so we're getting the next for him.

DAVID FISHER

Mostly videos.

What do you love about our local library system?

I love this one; this one is amazing. I've been in Spokane for 50 years now, and we go to the library all the time. It's easy, people are nice, [it has] a lot of stuff. I'm retired so I can spend time here.

MOHAMMED WALIZADA

I use it to print out some papers for my college because it's free, and it's very comfortable.

What are you here for today?

I am here to print out a book today. Because if I buy it [...] from a store, it will cost me $100, but I can print it out here just for free.

KIM HOWES

I mainly use the library for audiobooks.

What do you love about our local library system?

I guess I like the variety of choice that they have for everything: books, movies, things you can check out and take home.





INTERVIEWS BY LAUREN RODDIS

7/5/2022, SHADLE PARK LIBRARY