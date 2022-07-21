Question of the Week

What cheap foods taste better than their fancier counterparts?

click to enlarge Question of the Week

click to enlarge Question of the Week

BRYCE UNRAU


I wanna say, like, Great Value chips. I find those are just about the same as the big brands. I really like those.






click to enlarge Question of the Week

TIM DURKIN

Rocket Bakery has some pretty good stuff — they've got little frittatas that are very cheap, and they're really good.




Trending





click to enlarge Question of the Week
MICHAEL McCONNELL

I mean, I've had a lot of gourmet burgers that were terrible. I would say burgers are something I prefer cheap.







click to enlarge Question of the Week
KAYLYNN M.

I think sometimes even just sandwiches. When I go to places that are a little bit cheaper or just pick them up from the store, it's sometimes better than going somewhere that's really pricey. I was talking earlier that I had this really great peanut butter and jelly, because I would almost rather just make it at home.




click to enlarge Question of the Week
TINA ALLEN

I like Kirkland [brand] seltzers versus White Claw or Truly. They're way better and cheaper.







INTERVIEWS BY ELIZA BILLINGHAM
7/14/22, RIVER PARK SQUARE

Tags

Speaking of Peeps

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

Homelessness is Spokane's biggest challenge; a blueprint for success does exist, but it's going to take a bold, 'get it done' approach

By Gavin Cooley and Rick Romero

Homelessness is Spokane's biggest challenge; a blueprint for success does exist, but it's going to take a bold, 'get it done' approach

To explore the truth, you'll need to look very, very closely

By Tara Roberts

To explore the truth, you'll need to look very, very closely

Readers react to our story about bike-safety issues in Spokane

Readers react to our story about bike-safety issues in Spokane

Question of the Week

Question of the Week
More »

Readers also liked…

Cathy McMorris Rodgers has forsworn fidelity to the Constitution to secure her own political future

By Steven A. Smith

Cathy McMorris Rodgers has forsworn fidelity to the Constitution to secure her own political future

We're supposed to be kind to the fine folks prolonging this pandemic?

By Gary Crooks

We're supposed to be kind to the fine folks prolonging this pandemic?

The soundtracks of our memories are the hardest to unlock, so take the time to listen — to feel the connection

By CMarie Fuhrman

The soundtracks of our memories are the hardest to unlock, so take the time to listen &mdash; to feel the connection

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it

By John Hagney

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

The Rum Rebellion: Prohibition in North Idaho

The Rum Rebellion: Prohibition in North Idaho @ Museum of North Idaho

Through Oct. 29, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 21-27, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation