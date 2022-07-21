Question of the Week

















I wanna say, like, Great Value chips. I find those are just about the same as the big brands. I really like those. BRYCE UNRAU



TIM DURKIN

Rocket Bakery has some pretty good stuff — they've got little frittatas that are very cheap, and they're really good.

I mean, I've had a lot of gourmet burgers that were terrible. I would say burgers are something I prefer cheap.

















I think sometimes even just sandwiches. When I go to places that are a little bit cheaper or just pick them up from the store, it's sometimes better than going somewhere that's really pricey. I was talking earlier that I had this really great peanut butter and jelly, because I would almost rather just make it at home.











I like Kirkland [brand] seltzers versus White Claw or Truly. They're way better and cheaper.

















INTERVIEWS BY ELIZA BILLINGHAM