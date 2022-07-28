Question of the Week

JEN MENZER

I like Atari Ferrari, they're a lot of fun. I like their covers and their original stuff.

MALIKA HALVORSON

I'd say probably my friend's band Monke Business. I've known Brandon since middle school; his band is pretty good.





HANAH GOETZ

Atari Ferrari because I know the guitarist's girlfriend, and we listen to them here.















CONNER BRENEMAN

Myself.

Who are you?

Well, I have a couple different things I go by. There's Heliflopper and Lonelyyear. I don't do shows or anything, but I'm a musician and I'm local, and I have to be my own favorite, otherwise why am I doing it?





JAUCIA HAMEL

Pit. It's my boyfriend's band. It's Spokane rock music, super good. That's my favorite.













INTERVIEWS BY LAUREN RODDIS