Question of the Week

Who's your favorite local musician/band?

JEN MENZER

I like Atari Ferrari, they're a lot of fun. I like their covers and their original stuff.







MALIKA HALVORSON

I'd say probably my friend's band Monke Business. I've known Brandon since middle school; his band is pretty good.




HANAH GOETZ

Atari Ferrari because I know the guitarist's girlfriend, and we listen to them here.






CONNER BRENEMAN

Myself.

Who are you?

Well, I have a couple different things I go by. There's Heliflopper and Lonelyyear. I don't do shows or anything, but I'm a musician and I'm local, and I have to be my own favorite, otherwise why am I doing it?

JAUCIA HAMEL

Pit. It's my boyfriend's band. It's Spokane rock music, super good. That's my favorite.







INTERVIEWS BY LAUREN RODDIS
7/20/2022, BOO RADLEY'S

