Question of the Week

CLAIRE MENZER

Definitely a possum. They're just good animals.

Aren't they gross?

No. They get a bad rap, but they are a very good animal for the environment. They eat ticks at a super high rate, and they're good for the little other tiny bugs. And they can't get rabies — their body temperature is too cool. So, they aren't gross. They just look mangey and weird.





RUNAR CAMP

It would have to be like a bear or a lion because they just look so cozy, you know? Wouldn't it be lovely? You see lions lying out on huge rocks in the sun — wouldn't it be so nice to just snuggle up with that? I just don't want to die, though. That's the main issue.











A tiger would be really cool.

Is it because you would cuddle with it or because it would protect you?

Both. It's the best of both worlds.













An elephant!

To ride? To cuddle with?

To cuddle, like to love on, because they're so intuitive and they're loving and kind. If you love on them, they will love on you back—they're precious!











I like the little baby monkeys, the tiny ones that will just sit and chill on your shoulder. Or a turtle... that's gonna be my next tattoo!

















INTERVIEWS BY ELIZA BILLINGHAM