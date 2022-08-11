Question of the Week

DENISE BARNES
We eat a lot less meat, but part of that is just for health reasons as well. I'm still happy that I'm eating less meat because I wouldn't want to pay the prices.
ASIS ROZALEZ
Yes, meat and things like that.
How often do you grocery shop?
Once a week.
MACEY BURDEN
Not really — I guess there's things that I've stopped buying frivolously. I'm not going out and going to Trader Joe's every single week; maybe every other week now.
PATRICK KIRLIN
Actually, no, there aren't. The way I feel about that is I'm going to buy anything I feel I need.
CHRISTINE WILSON
Yes. More hamburger, less high-end beef.
Have any items you usually buy been hard to find?
Yes, and I even shop at Walmart and WinCo, and there's big vacancies on the shelves in both places.
8/5/2022, SPOKANE PUBLIC LIBRARY – LIBERTY PARK