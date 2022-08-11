Question of the Week

Are there any grocery items you've stopped buying due to rising prices?

DENISE BARNES

We eat a lot less meat, but part of that is just for health reasons as well. I'm still happy that I'm eating less meat because I wouldn't want to pay the prices.









ASIS ROZALEZ

Yes, meat and things like that.

How often do you grocery shop?

Once a week.

MACEY BURDEN

Not really — I guess there's things that I've stopped buying frivolously. I'm not going out and going to Trader Joe's every single week; maybe every other week now.








PATRICK KIRLIN

Actually, no, there aren't. The way I feel about that is I'm going to buy anything I feel I need.









CHRISTINE WILSON

Yes. More hamburger, less high-end beef.

Have any items you usually buy been hard to find?

Yes, and I even shop at Walmart and WinCo, and there's big vacancies on the shelves in both places.






INTERVIEWS BY LAUREN RODDIS
8/5/2022, SPOKANE PUBLIC LIBRARY – LIBERTY PARK

