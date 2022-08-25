Question of the Week

If you started a nonprofit, what issue would you focus on?

MICHAEL TONKYN

Global warming, because I think it has to do with human survival.

What's a local problem you'd like to see more people donate time or money to help solve?

Homelessness. I think it's extremely complicated and we tend to oversimplify who is homeless and why they're homeless, and I think that everyone who is suffering from that needs to be treated as an individual.

JULIE BLAAKMAN

I would start a nonprofit for women's mental health to heal and empower.








BILL WRIGGLESWORTH

I'd say something similar to the Big Brothers and Sisters, because I believe that mentoring piece of Big Brothers and Sisters concepts needs to be done for our youth.

GRETCHEN RENZ

Trafficking of children because we need to protect our innocence, and we're doing a terrible job of that.

What's a local problem you'd like to see more people donate time or money to help solve?

Homelessness.



JOHN POWERS

Housing. Affordable housing at every strata. We've got a big issue of homelessness and affordability, so I would focus on that.









INTERVIEWS BY LAUREN RODDIS

8/17/2022, ROCKWOOD BAKERY

© 2022 Inlander
