Question of the Week

What sports teams do you root for?

BRIAN MABRY

WSU Cougars — all of the teams.

Which games are you most excited for this year?

All of them, I have season tickets!





TAWNYA NANNY

I don't follow many sports teams, but I'll always root for Zags basketball!




SANDI SQUICCIARINO

The Seahawks and the Mariners. I'm a local team kind of girl.









TREVOR FINCHAMP

The Dodgers and the Lakers.

Which games are you most excited for this year?

The high stakes games like the playoffs; the ones that really count for something.





LEXIE JAMIESON

I'm from Colorado, so I'm a big hockey fan. I'm always rooting for the Colorado Avalanches and the Denver Pioneers. Also AFC Wimbledon, the English soccer team.









INTERVIEWS BY MADISON PEARSON
8/24/22, KENDALL YARDS NIGHT MARKET

All Comment »

