Question of the Week

BRIAN MABRY
WSU Cougars — all of the teams.
Which games are you most excited for this year?
All of them, I have season tickets!
TAWNYA NANNY
I don't follow many sports teams, but I'll always root for Zags basketball!
SANDI SQUICCIARINO
The Seahawks and the Mariners. I'm a local team kind of girl.
TREVOR FINCHAMP
The Dodgers and the Lakers.
Which games are you most excited for this year?
The high stakes games like the playoffs; the ones that really count for something.
LEXIE JAMIESON
I'm from Colorado, so I'm a big hockey fan. I'm always rooting for the Colorado Avalanches and the Denver Pioneers. Also AFC Wimbledon, the English soccer team.
8/24/22, KENDALL YARDS NIGHT MARKET