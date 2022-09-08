Question of the Week

JOSH JOHNSTON

They charged us every month for what was called "poo prints" for dogs.

Paw prints?

Poo prints.





KATE STEELE

The rent went up like $200 in one year.



I've had pretty good experiences. I just had a roommate who wouldn't do his dishes for three months. But that's classic.



















We just got out of a lease with this luxury [air quotes] apartment complex in the Valley... it just was not that great and they charged us a bunch of money, took our deposit.

















One time I lived in an apartment... There was a single walkup area and we shared the hallway. And one day I walked up there and I found a severed cat's paw in the hallway. And my wife and I were like, 'Hello, what now?'

And so anyways, it was there that night... and it was gone the next morning. And I had talked to my neighbor prior to that. But once that happened, I never talked to him again.







INTERVIEWS BY NATE SANFORD

9/2/2022, PIG OUT IN THE PARK