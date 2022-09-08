Question of the Week

Have you ever had a really bad apartment experience?

click to enlarge Question of the Week
click to enlarge Question of the Week

JOSH JOHNSTON

They charged us every month for what was called "poo prints" for dogs.

Paw prints?

Poo prints.




click to enlarge Question of the Week

KATE STEELE

The rent went up like $200 in one year.




Trending







click to enlarge Question of the Week
BRAIDEN MARKHAM

I've had pretty good experiences. I just had a roommate who wouldn't do his dishes for three months. But that's classic.








click to enlarge Question of the Week
JEFFERY TAMIETTI

We just got out of a lease with this luxury [air quotes] apartment complex in the Valley... it just was not that great and they charged us a bunch of money, took our deposit.







click to enlarge Question of the Week
SAM LUSE

One time I lived in an apartment... There was a single walkup area and we shared the hallway. And one day I walked up there and I found a severed cat's paw in the hallway. And my wife and I were like, 'Hello, what now?'

And so anyways, it was there that night... and it was gone the next morning. And I had talked to my neighbor prior to that. But once that happened, I never talked to him again.


INTERVIEWS BY NATE SANFORD
9/2/2022, PIG OUT IN THE PARK

Tags

Speaking of Peeps

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

As some in Idaho aim to villainize librarians (of all people), here's one personal tally of the many good things Idaho educators do

By Tara Roberts

As some in Idaho aim to villainize librarians (of all people), here's one personal tally of the many good things Idaho educators do

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Spokane's parks are among the best in the nation; it's time to make them even better

By Gavin Cooley and Rick Romero

Spokane's parks are among the best in the nation; it's time to make them even better

GOP reaction to the FBI's raid of Donald Trump's home is a sign of the times

By Lawrence B. A. Hatter

GOP reaction to the FBI's raid of Donald Trump's home is a sign of the times
More »

Readers also liked…

The soundtracks of our memories are the hardest to unlock, so take the time to listen — to feel the connection

By CMarie Fuhrman

The soundtracks of our memories are the hardest to unlock, so take the time to listen &mdash; to feel the connection

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it

By John Hagney

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Dreamworks Animation: The Exhibition — Journey From Sketch to Screen

Dreamworks Animation: The Exhibition — Journey From Sketch to Screen @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Sept. 11

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • September 8-14, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation