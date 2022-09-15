Question of the Week

MELISSA BAILON

The bravest one.

I think that would be Dorothy. Why?

I have three kids, and I try to teach them: Don't give up, always try to take the brave route.





SAMSON IRISH-LODGE

The Cowardly Lion.

Why?

I think people believe I have a rough exterior, but really what it comes down to is that I get a little nervous.





HO'OLEHUA JACKSON

I'd have to say the Tin Man. Only because my life is creaking a little bit, if you know what I mean. It's kind of at a standstill and I need some motivation to keep going.

















Can I say Toto?

Yes! Why did you choose him?

I feel like being a dog would be awesome. Toto is just a vibe. A small little pup, super cuddly. I'd like to just give him a big hug.











CONOR O'BRIEN

I think Oz. He just orchestrated this whole elaborate scheme to get away from the rest of the world. He's in his own little castle. No one knew what he looked like. I think that's pretty cool.

Are you scheming?

Always. I never put out half-assed schemes.









INTERVIEWS BY SAMANTHA HOLM

9/8/22, THE PINES CAFE