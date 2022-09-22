Question of the Week

What events are you most looking forward to this fall?

click to enlarge Question of the Week
click to enlarge Question of the Week

MOLLY ROBBINS

I'm directing the fall production at Spokane Falls Community College. It's called There's Always Plenty of Light at the All Night Starlight Diner, and it's a queer love story. Performances are in November!

Is this your first time directing a show?

No, this is actually my third time!


click to enlarge Question of the Week

JULIE WALKER

I'm a big symphony fan. I was in orchestra for eight years, and I love playing. I've always wanted to go to the Spokane Symphony; I really hope that I can get in and see them this year.

What did you play when you were in orchestra?

Viola. I wanted to be different.




click to enlarge Question of the Week

MATHIAS OLIVER

I'm currently doing a show with the Spokane Shakespeare Society — Goodnight, Desdemona (Good Morning Juliet) — and we'll be finishing our run in the next week. After we finish up, I'm really looking forward to enjoying the rest of my season tickets and getting to see some really good theater.





click to enlarge Question of the Week

ARACELI RODRIGUEZ

I'm really new here, I'm just here from California.

What is something you're really hoping to do while you're in Spokane?

I like everything here, but I need to see more of the city!





click to enlarge Question of the Week

SARAH EDGE

I'm super into theater and anything to do with it. I've done lots of theater all my life, so it's something I'm very passionate about.

What's your favorite play or musical you've seen?

Definitely has to be Anastasia. I saw that last winter with my mom and my sister. It was so incredible and so beautiful!


INTERVIEWS BY SAMANTHA HOLM
09/16/22, RIVERFRONT PARK

