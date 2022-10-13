Question of the week

KAYNE VITT

Probably the Nirvana stuff over in Seattle. They had a few of the original Nirvana shirts.

Like the red flannel kind of stuff?



Exactly. And the hand-drawn shirts that he did.

Was it at the EMP? That weird chewed-gum-shaped building?



It was, yes.



Keith Haring had these, like, original subway graffiti drawings. They took the actual brick walls from the subway and put it in this museum in Denver.



What was the most interesting part of this subway graffiti?

He's such a huge cultural icon, and it was amazing seeing his original pieces in person.





MICHAEL PFLIEGER

When the Pompeii exhibit came to the MAC, they had a gynecological speculum. And they have not changed one bit in 2,000 years.

Is this endemic of, like, cultural sexism, or the patriarchy?

Probably. How the medical industry ignores female needs. Just cold metal, right up your woohah.





DECLAN POUK-SMITH

Probably ancient arrowheads. Arrowheads that have been found years ago. That's pretty cool. I also like cubic art.

Like Picasso, cubism?

Yeah, paintings that are in weird shapes.









KAT KNISELY

I saw a sculpture with period blood. Would that fit into the "weird" category or the "cool" category?

Both. Weird was they used some type of extraction of the bodily fluids in some way. Cool was the meaning behind it. It was starting to talk about the female body. We're all humans.











INTERVIEWS BY DANIEL WALTERS