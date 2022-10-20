Question of the Week

KYLEIA RHODES

It's constitutionally guaranteed. I think the whole idea of "my vote doesn't matter" is a very privileged position.

Are there any issues that are important to you for this upcoming election?

Of course... abortion. Washington is, thankfully, a very Democratic, left-leaning state. And then just protections for minorities.





CALEB McGEVER

It's a way of showing your beliefs and doing an action that makes something happen.

Though you're not a Spokane resident, are there any issues you hope will be addressed?

One of the issues I feel I have seen a lot is homelesssness. I think that's an important issue that people should really talk about.







CATHERINE SMITH

Voting is really important because it affects your local community quite broadly. I think that in order to change education policies and policing, it's really important you're able to vote for your upcoming sheriff because it affects your children and the people around you.



TATIANA VENEGAS-HUERTA

Our government is so broad, and because it's so broad, you have to actively participate in it through voting.

Are there other ways to participate in government functioning beside voting?

As a citizen, voting is just one way to participate in government. It's very easy to participate from a community and local level.







KIEFER FURNESS

It's important to get everyone's input and not just have one side take over because they have access to it and the other side does not.

How would you describe your voting habits?

I feel like it's very individual. I don't want to follow when it comes to voting. I vote every time I get to, whenever the occasion occurs.







INTERVIEWS BY SAMANTHA HOLM