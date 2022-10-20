Question of the Week

Why is voting important?

click to enlarge Question of the Week
click to enlarge Question of the Week

KYLEIA RHODES

It's constitutionally guaranteed. I think the whole idea of "my vote doesn't matter" is a very privileged position.

Are there any issues that are important to you for this upcoming election?

Of course... abortion. Washington is, thankfully, a very Democratic, left-leaning state. And then just protections for minorities.

click to enlarge Question of the Week

CALEB McGEVER

It's a way of showing your beliefs and doing an action that makes something happen.

Though you're not a Spokane resident, are there any issues you hope will be addressed?

One of the issues I feel I have seen a lot is homelesssness. I think that's an important issue that people should really talk about.


click to enlarge Question of the Week

CATHERINE SMITH

Voting is really important because it affects your local community quite broadly. I think that in order to change education policies and policing, it's really important you're able to vote for your upcoming sheriff because it affects your children and the people around you.

Trending






click to enlarge Question of the Week

TATIANA VENEGAS-HUERTA

Our government is so broad, and because it's so broad, you have to actively participate in it through voting.

Are there other ways to participate in government functioning beside voting?

As a citizen, voting is just one way to participate in government. It's very easy to participate from a community and local level.


click to enlarge Question of the Week

KIEFER FURNESS

It's important to get everyone's input and not just have one side take over because they have access to it and the other side does not.

How would you describe your voting habits?

I feel like it's very individual. I don't want to follow when it comes to voting. I vote every time I get to, whenever the occasion occurs.


INTERVIEWS BY SAMANTHA HOLM
10/13/22, WHITWORTH UNIVERSITY

Tags

Speaking of Peeps

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

In this midterm election cycle, perhaps all politics has become national, not local

By Crosscut

In this midterm election cycle, perhaps all politics has become national, not local

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

How to get past partisan mapmaking and fix our politics

By Bill Bryant

How to get past partisan mapmaking and fix our politics

Readers respond to Nicholas Deshais' cover story examining ways to make Spokane a city for people on bicycles

Readers respond to Nicholas Deshais' cover story examining ways to make Spokane a city for people on bicycles
More »

Readers also liked…

The soundtracks of our memories are the hardest to unlock, so take the time to listen — to feel the connection

By CMarie Fuhrman

The soundtracks of our memories are the hardest to unlock, so take the time to listen &mdash; to feel the connection

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it

By John Hagney

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures

Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures @ Spokane Arena

Fri., Oct. 21, 7 p.m., Sat., Oct. 22, 11:30 a.m., 3:30 & 7 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 23, 11:30 a.m. & 3:30 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 20-26, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation