Question of the Week

How well do you think the Zags are going to do this season?

ANNA HERMES

I think we are going to do really well this season. We still have Drew Timme, we have some new players, and we got some great transfers. As a Zag, I think we are going to go all the way and win. Julian Strawther's deep threes are fantastic!







AMELIA STABLER

I think it's going to be a great season. I am a huge fan of GU basketball. Drew Timme is the best meme with his mustache.

How many games are you planning to go to this season?

I plan on going to every single game if I can get tickets. I definitely want to tent this year!


SAMSOM SIHEL

I am seeing a first seed regular season with multiple rounds into March Madness. We will definitely make it to the Sweet Sixteen!

How many games are you going to?

I am going to the first home game next week to start out strong. I need to get more into the spirit and get some Zag swag.


MEGHAN BROWN

I know the boys will do better than last year. A lot of returning players who were planning on leaving are back now, and I know it's a hot take, but we need those returners. I live for Zag basketball, and it gets me through the winter.






KYLE THIEDE

The Zags are looking really sharp. They got some offensive weapons, and I think having last year's season, although it was tough, this year they will rebuild and go forward with a new confidence. I think what Rasir Bolton has been doing in the community is inspiring, but I love to root for them all on and off the court.





INTERVIEWS BY CATE WILSON
10/26/2022, GONZAGA UNIVERSITY

