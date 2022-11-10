Question of the Week

ELISHA MUELLER

Alexander Skarsgård, because I love him. But who would I cast him as? I want to say Loki, because I love a morally gray character, but I also really like the actor who does Loki. Skarsgård was Eric Northman on True Blood. He's like a Swedish Viking type.













JUAN CHACON

The Hulk. I'm looking for someone who would look weaker. You know, the Hulk goes from a very weak guy to the Hulk.

Do you have a favorite character?

Iron Man. He's a smart guy. He doesn't have to be a very strong guy, just using his brain. Science can fix a lot of things more than strength.

NADINE PERRON

I mean there's so many layers to that, because historically before Black Panther, every superhero was just cast in this, like, White light. I definitely would like to bring in more representation into someone like Supergirl or Wonder Woman as a strong Black female or Indigenous woman. I think I would go with Wonder Woman as an Indigenous woman, it just kind of fits with her story, being from an island and isolated.

HADYN GOOLER

I guess I maybe wouldn't recast anybody.

Do you have a favorite movie in the Marvel universe?

I'm not sure about a specific movie, but I really like Iron Man. I just think it's really cool because it's all sciencey and stuff. It's more science fiction than superpowers.







You look at them and you're like eh, I guess that's a perfect fit, that works. I mean I don't know about a replacement, but I would've been interested in seeing how Edward Norton would handle Hulk in the other movies. But he only got one. He's a very good actor.















INTERVIEWS BY SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL