Question of the Week

FAITH BISHOP-PURKEY

No, I really wish I did. I know little bits of other languages.

What is one language you wish you could be fluent in and why?

I would do Swahili because I work with World Relief, and right now I'm working with a family who speaks primarily Swahili, so it would be really cool to be able to interact with them.

No, I don't.

What is one language you wish you could be fluent in and why?

I think I probably want to be fluent in sign language. I think it'd be really cool because I'm really interested in working with the Deaf culture.









I do not.

What is one language you wish you could be fluent in and why?

I would speak Spanish because several members of my family are bilingual and Spanish.









Yes. I started doing Duolingo French in middle school, but I really started to learn French at (Spokane Falls Community College) under Elodie Goodman.

What's your favorite word in French?

I have many favorite words. I really like étoile, which means star, because it's really pretty sounding.









RICKY WRIGHT

I do not speak more than one language.

Which language would you like to speak?

I would very much like to speak French because I have a girlfriend (Kelsey, above) who speaks French, and she would love to live in France someday.











INTERVIEWS BY SAMANTHA HOLM