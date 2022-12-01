Question of the Week

If you could give anyone any gift, what would it be?

click to enlarge Question of the Week
click to enlarge Question of the Week

BROOKE LORENZ

I would give my parents a vacation for how hard they work for us.

Where would you send them?

Hawaii. I might go too.




click to enlarge Question of the Week
SARAH ABSALONSON

I would give my grandma my grandpa because he passed away 16 years ago and she's been a widower ever since.

Aw, that's sweet.

Yeah (sighs).




Trending

click to enlarge Question of the Week
JACARA FIKE

I would give my 85-year-old grandfather a trip to Sweden because he's half Swedish.

Has he ever been?

No. He's traveled across the U.S. and worked as a crane operator in Greenland. He likes the cold apparently.




click to enlarge Question of the Week
JUSTIN HERRMANN

A fleshlight.

A flashlight?

No, a fleshlight. We played Cards Against Humanity last night.





click to enlarge Question of the Week
MITCH KREPS

Probably the freedom from being afraid of whatever, whether it's "I'm afraid of dogs" or "I'm afraid of losing a place to live" or "not being able to feed my family." Because nobody should have to live with that fear.







INTERVIEWS BY CARRIE SCOZZARO
11/25/22, WONDER BUILDING

Tags

Speaking of Peeps

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

We keep hearing that we can't agree on anything; what if that's more self-fulfilling prophecy than reality?

By Bill Bryant

We keep hearing that we can't agree on anything; what if that's more self-fulfilling prophecy than reality?

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

America's obsession with fame and gossip is nothing new — we were just as riveted to George III's passing all the way back in 1820

By Lawrence B. A. Hatter

America's obsession with fame and gossip is nothing new — we were just as riveted to George III's passing all the way back in 1820

Question of the Week

Question of the Week
More »

Readers also liked…

The soundtracks of our memories are the hardest to unlock, so take the time to listen — to feel the connection

By CMarie Fuhrman

The soundtracks of our memories are the hardest to unlock, so take the time to listen &mdash; to feel the connection

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it

By John Hagney

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it
More Columns & Letters
All Comment

Things To Do

Northwest Winterfest

Northwest Winterfest @ Spokane County Fair & Expo Center

Fridays, 5-8 p.m., Saturdays, 4-8 p.m. and Sundays, 3-6 p.m. Continues through Jan. 1

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 1- 7, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation