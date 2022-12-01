Question of the Week

BROOKE LORENZ
I would give my parents a vacation for how hard they work for us.
Where would you send them?
Hawaii. I might go too.
I would give my grandma my grandpa because he passed away 16 years ago and she's been a widower ever since.
Aw, that's sweet.
Yeah (sighs).
I would give my 85-year-old grandfather a trip to Sweden because he's half Swedish.
Has he ever been?
No. He's traveled across the U.S. and worked as a crane operator in Greenland. He likes the cold apparently.
A fleshlight.
A flashlight?
No, a fleshlight. We played Cards Against Humanity last night.
Probably the freedom from being afraid of whatever, whether it's "I'm afraid of dogs" or "I'm afraid of losing a place to live" or "not being able to feed my family." Because nobody should have to live with that fear.