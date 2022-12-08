Question of the Week

JONAH HILL

I would love to dance competitively sometime. I grew up in a wonderful studio that did not encourage competition; it encouraged personal flourishing, which was great for my mental state and technique as well. But, that's the side of the dance world I've never seen, competitions and dance teams.

FAITH REMPFER

I would love to play soccer professionally, ironically enough. I play soccer for Whitworth, so that's something I've always dreamed of. I don't know if it's necessarily something that will happen, but it's a fun dream to have.

Are you following a team in the World Cup?

I was following the U.S. team, but they got bumped.





REBECCA IRWIN

I play lacrosse for Whitworth, but I've always been really interested in lacrosse, and I find it to be really unique.

What sports did you play growing up?

In high school, I played volleyball, basketball, tennis and lacrosse.







LILIANN PENFIELD

I would like to play golf professionally. I think the environment is fun, and you can travel everywhere, and it's a warm sport. I like the environment a lot.

Do you currently play golf?

Kinda. I work at a golf course, and then I played for two years in high school.







IMARIE SANTOS

I'd love to compete for soccer. I played it when I was in college just for a year. I made a lot of friends, and I think it just represents a lot of nations.

Are you following a team in the World Cup?

I'm seeing a guy from Ghana, so maybe Ghana.











INTERVIEWS BY SAMANTHA HOLM