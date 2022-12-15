Question of the Week

What movie needs a sequel that doesn't already have one?

SEAN ESSAD

I am hesitant to say it, but Ferris Bueller's Day Off could have a pretty sick sequel. I don't know if it would center on Ferris' kids or if it would be an entirely new cast, but it's just a great and classic concept.








ELLIE JOHNSON

I feel like it would be another tearjerker, but Pixar's UP could use a second movie. The first one was just too good to leave it open-ended.




CONNOR KING

I was going to say Good Will Hunting, but you can't touch art. Let's go with Over the Hedge.









GRACIE CHAVEZ

La La Land needs a sequel! The ending had me in absolute shambles, and I know a lot of people feel the same. A movie has never made me bawl harder.








OLIVIA RAMIREZ

I feel like the only movie I need to see a sequel for is The Goonies. Everything else already has one or has a crappy spinoff.








INTERVIEWS BY CATE WILSON
12/9/2022, LOGAN NEIGHBORHOOD

