Question of the Week

BONNIE HANSEN

I've been here since 2013.

How do you feel about people moving here?

The traffic really bugs me. I'm trying to think of a positive. [Laughs] Also, I think the housing prices are a result of that, too.





MARIO DE LEON

I lived here when I was younger, and I've been going back and forth between Spokane and Portland.

How do you feel about people moving here?

You know, it's the same thing as in Portland. That's just what it is, I guess. If you want things happening in the city, it's gonna grow. Not much you could do about it.

RYAN BRODWATER

I've lived here about eight years. I grew up in Coeur d'Alene, so I've always been in the area.

How do you feel about people moving here?

I work for STA (Spokane Transit Authority), so I think it has been great. There's been a very active downtown and it seems very busy here lately.







ELYCE TALLMAN

I've lived in Deer Park my whole life.

How do you feel about people moving here?

I think it's fine except when they can't drive in the snow. [Laughs] That's my biggest complaint.











HECTOR AIZON

I've been around like 15-plus years.

How do you feel about people moving here?

There's been a lot of new things popping up in town, even right here. There's a lot of new things to see. It's kind of cool to see that growth.











INTERVIEWS BY SETH SOMMERFELD