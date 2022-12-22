Question of the Week

How long have you lived in Spokane?

click to enlarge Question of the Week
click to enlarge Question of the Week

BONNIE HANSEN

I've been here since 2013.

How do you feel about people moving here?

The traffic really bugs me. I'm trying to think of a positive. [Laughs] Also, I think the housing prices are a result of that, too.



click to enlarge Question of the Week

MARIO DE LEON

I lived here when I was younger, and I've been going back and forth between Spokane and Portland.

How do you feel about people moving here?

You know, it's the same thing as in Portland. That's just what it is, I guess. If you want things happening in the city, it's gonna grow. Not much you could do about it.




Trending

click to enlarge Question of the Week

RYAN BRODWATER

I've lived here about eight years. I grew up in Coeur d'Alene, so I've always been in the area.

How do you feel about people moving here?

I work for STA (Spokane Transit Authority), so I think it has been great. There's been a very active downtown and it seems very busy here lately.


click to enlarge Question of the Week

ELYCE TALLMAN

I've lived in Deer Park my whole life.

How do you feel about people moving here?

I think it's fine except when they can't drive in the snow. [Laughs] That's my biggest complaint.




click to enlarge Question of the Week

HECTOR AIZON

I've been around like 15-plus years.

How do you feel about people moving here?

There's been a lot of new things popping up in town, even right here. There's a lot of new things to see. It's kind of cool to see that growth.




INTERVIEWS BY SETH SOMMERFELD
12/17/2022, BRRZAAR, DOWNTOWN SPOKANE

Tags

Speaking of Peeps , Spokane

Longing for the days of affordable homes, Fistfest, and smoking in Blue Spark, a local writer bemoans the arrival of so many transplants. Even though he was once one of them.

Essay By Samuel Ligon

Longing for the days of affordable homes, Fistfest, and smoking in Blue Spark, a local writer bemoans the arrival of so many transplants. Even though he was once one of them.

Ozzie vs. the Media: Knezovich was both a reporter's best source and most irritating critic

By Daniel Walters

Ozzie vs. the Media: Knezovich was both a reporter's best source and most irritating critic

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

A year before his death, Chief Joseph visited Seattle to deliver a final plea for his people

By Crosscut

A year before his death, Chief Joseph visited Seattle to deliver a final plea for his people

Lessons learned in Moscow as the international media dropped in

By Tara Roberts

Lessons learned in Moscow as the international media dropped in

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

A single Salish word — Sn̓ilíʔtn̓, "The Place You Are From" — prompts a poet's insight about what home really means

By Inga Laurent

A single Salish word — Sn̓ilíʔtn̓, "The Place You Are From" — prompts a poet's insight about what home really means
More »

Readers also liked…

The soundtracks of our memories are the hardest to unlock, so take the time to listen — to feel the connection

By CMarie Fuhrman

The soundtracks of our memories are the hardest to unlock, so take the time to listen &mdash; to feel the connection

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it

By John Hagney

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it
More Columns & Letters
All Comment

Things To Do

Northwest Winterfest

Northwest Winterfest @ Spokane County Fair & Expo Center

Fridays, 5-8 p.m., Saturdays, 4-8 p.m. and Sundays, 3-6 p.m. Continues through Jan. 1

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 22-28, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation