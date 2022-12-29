Question of the Week

JORDAN MITCH

We moved our shop [The Small Biz Shoppe] into the mall. It's helped a lot with sales and foot traffic.

Do you have any goals for 2023 that pertain to the store?

We're actually expanding into an even larger space within the mall next year!







MATTHEW HUGHES

I played a show in London this year.

Woah. With a band? Solo?

Solo. They even paid my way there.



KATRINA BROWN

I finished my COVID quilt.

What exactly is a COVID quilt?

I started using my groceries to naturally dye raw silk during the pandemic. I turned all of the fabric into a patchwork quilt and even showed it at Terrain this year.











TERILYN NICOLLE

Actually being able to get together with family for the holidays after such a long break.

Are you looking forward to anything in 2023?

My husband will be one year closer to retiring from the military, which is exciting!











KATIE AGER

Mine and my husband's third kiddo here, Jack! [gestures to baby in a stroller]

Are you looking forward to anything in 2023?

Having more outdoor family time; we like to go hiking together.











INTERVIEWS BY MADISON PEARSON