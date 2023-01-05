Question of the Week

What was the biggest news story of 2022?

KAREN LALLIER

Ukraine.

What didn't the media cover that it should have?

There are so many mental health problems and very little help. Especially for children.




PAUL CHARBONNEAU

Donald Trump. The Jan. 6 hearings and what came out of it.

What was missed?

I'm very concerned about global warming. There should be more on that.


AMBER RAMIREZ

The Ukraine war.

Was something undercovered?

The big oil spill in Kansas from the Keystone pipeline. It was the biggest spill in 10 years.





FAITH SEYMOUR

Overturning Roe v. Wade, especially as a woman. I'm very supportive of the decision.









LAURA ALVAREZ

Roe v. Wade.

What was undercovered?

Roe v. Wade. Setting abortion aside, it also affects womens' rights and health care.





INTERVIEWS BY NICHOLAS DESHAIS
12/29/22, RIVERFRONT PARK

