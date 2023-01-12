Question of the Week

MIKE AMICH

I do. They're being filmed just like any other team, on TV, so somebody's making money off of 'em playing. So the players might as well make some money, too.

Would you buy any college athletes' merch?

I'd buy from anybody going to ASU. I'd do the same thing for the Cougs if individual players were selling their merch.





JOSH ADAMS

Yeah, absolutely. When you think of March Madness, that's like a billion-dollar industry and players don't see any of that, and I think that's kind of messed up. I think it's a very antiquated system that's designed to protect the interests of the NCAA's money and not necessarily the athletes that they're making money off of.







DANIELA CERVARICH

Somebody's making a lot of money off of it, right? So yeah, I think that they should be getting compensated for that because if anybody's gonna get it, they're the ones that deserve it.















MITCHELL O'HAIR

Yes, I do think that they should be paid. I think there should be a lot more structure to what's going on because it just kind of feels like the wild, wild west right now.

Is there a player you would support?

Yeah, just locally like Gonzaga, Drew Timme, he's a hometown legend now. I'd totally buy something to support him.



WES JOHNSON

I don't think they should be paid, as long as they're getting scholarships. And I also question how much they're actually studying because they're away playing during the season.

So you think it's enough to pay their tuition?

Yeah their scholarship should take care of it.







INTERVIEWS BY SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL