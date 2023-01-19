Question of the Week

JAMES TILLETT

I'm definitely bringing corn and wheat. I'll probably bring another food. Do they need to be food?

They do not. Feel free to name any plant.

Then aloe — I'm bringing aloe. It'll be useful.





SARAH MAEDA

I'd have to say beans, like any bean. I'd bring apples, and I'd have to bring a pepper with me because I can't have food without spice.

What level of spicy?

I think Serrano-level spicy. But I might also pick habanero.

AMY ROBINSON

I'll go with tomatoes, potatoes and maybe garlic. I feel like you gotta have garlic!

What kind of tomatoes?

Definitely heirloom tomatoes. They're the best.

















SEAN GOETZ

Pumpkin, cinnamon, ginger.

Why those three?

Because if my apocalypse doesn't include my pumpkin spice latte it doesn't include me.

















EMILY VARECHA

I would bring chia seeds because I heard they're good with water. Potatoes for sure. I'm not sure for the last one.

How about a type of tree?

A cherry tree. I love the blossoms.















INTERVIEWS BY ZACKERY BAUDER

1/12/23, GONZAGA CAMPUS



