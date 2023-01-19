Question of the Week

What three plants are you bringing to your seed bunker?

click to enlarge Question of the Week
click to enlarge Question of the Week

JAMES TILLETT

I'm definitely bringing corn and wheat. I'll probably bring another food. Do they need to be food?

They do not. Feel free to name any plant.

Then aloe — I'm bringing aloe. It'll be useful.






click to enlarge Question of the Week

SARAH MAEDA

I'd have to say beans, like any bean. I'd bring apples, and I'd have to bring a pepper with me because I can't have food without spice.

What level of spicy?

I think Serrano-level spicy. But I might also pick habanero.

Trending







click to enlarge Question of the Week

AMY ROBINSON

I'll go with tomatoes, potatoes and maybe garlic. I feel like you gotta have garlic!

What kind of tomatoes?

Definitely heirloom tomatoes. They're the best.







click to enlarge Question of the Week

SEAN GOETZ

Pumpkin, cinnamon, ginger.

Why those three?

Because if my apocalypse doesn't include my pumpkin spice latte it doesn't include me.







click to enlarge Question of the Week

EMILY VARECHA

I would bring chia seeds because I heard they're good with water. Potatoes for sure. I'm not sure for the last one.

How about a type of tree?

A cherry tree. I love the blossoms.






INTERVIEWS BY ZACKERY BAUDER
1/12/23, GONZAGA CAMPUS


Tags

Speaking of Peeps

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

A carved hand left by an ancient artist can still remind us that every effort makes a difference

By CMarie Fuhrman

A carved hand left by an ancient artist can still remind us that every effort makes a difference

As 2023 kicks off, here are five books that can help you connect better to the land, people and challenges facing the American West

By Bill Bryant

As 2023 kicks off, here are five books that can help you connect better to the land, people and challenges facing the American West

Readers respond to our profile of former Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich

Readers respond to our profile of former Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich

Question of the Week

Question of the Week
More »

Readers also liked…

The soundtracks of our memories are the hardest to unlock, so take the time to listen — to feel the connection

By CMarie Fuhrman

The soundtracks of our memories are the hardest to unlock, so take the time to listen &mdash; to feel the connection

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it

By John Hagney

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it
More Columns & Letters
All Comment

Things To Do

Golden Harvest: Flour Sacks from the Permanent Collection

Golden Harvest: Flour Sacks from the Permanent Collection @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays. Continues through Jan. 22

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 19-25, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation