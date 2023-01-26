Question of the Week

THEO LOMMERS

I have Twitter, but I don't tweet.

Do you have ideas to improve social media?

I feel like most people just share their best stuff on social media, and then that makes everyone feel like they're less than. Because you might share a cool vacation, but you wouldn't share on social media if you failed your final exam or something.





DAVID REARDON

Yeah, I think it's a good mode of communication. Because there are so many engaging conversations going on, you can connect with a lot of people you otherwise wouldn't be able to.









TARA SUMMERFELT

I'm a fangirl who just has random things to say, so just random tweets like that.

Is Twitter your most used social media?

For celebrities or influencers or news and stuff, you should go to Twitter.









TRENTON UCHIMA

No, I've never been a big Twitter user.

What social media platform do you use most?

Right now I only have BeReal. I kinda got rid of all my other social media apps because I was spending way too much time on them.









JOEY MARTY

No. If I did have Twitter, I doubt I would Tweet that much. I don't even post on my Instagram or Snapchat.

What would an ideal social network look like?

I do like the idea of Yik Yak, the implementation has been varying, but I do like the idea of just being able to tell an anonymous joke to the people around you.









INTERVIEWS BY NATE SANFORD