Question of the Week

ADAN SALDANA

Ooh, spiral staircase. It would go from the second floor to the attic. It would be all wood with wrought-iron bars going up.

Would it have a pole in the middle you could slide down?

Ooh, that would be unique for sure.









MICHELLE RUSSELL

I always wanted a kitchen with a walk-in fridge. Like you have in a restaurant. You want to see everything without it being hidden behind the multitude of stuff I have in my fridge. I just want to walk in, have it all nicely organized so it's not crammed in. So everything doesn't fall out of the fridge when you open the door.













KEMPER SCHROCK

Some sort of sweet swimming pool. Probably an infinity pool overlooking a sweet view.

Infinity pools always kind of terrified me. Where would it be located?

Maybe somewhere overlooking mountains or lakes in Idaho, something like that. Coeur d'Alene.









CLAY CHRISTENSEN

A library. Leather-bound books. Rich mahogany shelves.

What would be the most precious first-edition book there?

How about Treasure Island. Original edition.













SAMANTA DiMAYO

I've always wanted a movie room. Big screen, comfy chairs.

What would be the first movie you'd screen?

Probably Pulp Fiction.













INTERVIEWS BY DANIEL WALTERS