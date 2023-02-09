Question of the Week

BRENDEN COCHRAN

I love my imagination because it gives me a really interesting world to live in. And living out altruistic values that are aimed at helping others.





















EMMA MOORE

I like my ability to create things. Last night, I was procrastinating filling out my planner for the week, and then I started a pencil sketch that turned into a three-hour charcoal drawing. I love that I have hands and a brain to draw and write and make beautiful things.

















KATE VACCARO

Something that I love about myself is that I can always find a way to laugh about something.

What do you love most about humans?

I like how humans get excited about things and have things that they're passionate about. Like when somebody mentions something and their whole face lights up. Almost everyone has something that makes them light up.









I love how much I care about things. When I care about something, or am interested in something, I go all in. And I love how passionate I can be about people, places and things.



















Is it too self-centered to say I'm kind? That's just what everyone tells me. I'm also passionate about the things I care about, and the people I care about.

What are some things you're passionate about?

Fiction, video games, family, friends, spending time with each of them... and coffee.











