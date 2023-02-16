Question of the Week

Are you worried that AI will replace your job?

KYLE BOOEY

No, because I'm interested in wildlife ecology and I'd be doing predator-prey management, so I'll be dead before they can get a robot out in the woods.

Have you ever used AI programs before?

I've used ChatGPT and stuff like that. I think they're interesting.




ISABELLA CAMP

I guess there is some concern, because I am a graphic designer. I also think that traditional art and fine arts have to be prominent. I don't think we're going to lose those completely.

What do you think about AI in general?

I personally haven't used it, so I don't know, but it's really cool and it seems to be a fast way to get images and graphics in general.



PATRICK DEVINE

No, I'm not worried that it's going to replace my job, but I have worked in other jobs where I feel like AI is going to make strides to replacing, or maybe supplementing them.

What are your opinions on AI in general?

I'm for it. I think it's the future, I think. Whether I like it or not, it's where we're headed.




JOE KUTTER

No, but also yeah. I work in the design field, so looking at AI and art, it's interesting but I don't think it'll pass as a human.

Why do you think it won't pass as a human?

I think there's a lot of emotional elements that go into it that I don't think a computer could quite pick up, at least right now.




ANDREW HUAU

I'm sure there will be some impact, but I still think that people like dealing with people.

What are your opinions on AI in general?

I think it's an inevitable reality. It doesn't necessarily worry me, at least in this stage in the game, until they become self-aware and we see judgment day like in Terminator.





INTERVIEWS BY SUMMER SANDSTROM
2/9/23, ATTICUS COFFEE & GIFTS

