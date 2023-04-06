Question of the Week

CAMERON MONROE

Sandstone.

Sandstone?

I'm an archaeologist and I've always liked pyramids.

So that's what pyramids are made from.











Labradorite.

Is that a rock?

It's my favorite crystal. I think it's really beautiful with a lot of calming, blue colors.

Favorite natural attraction?

I really love the ocean. Any large body of water. I'm a diver. I go to Roatán a lot.





Turquoise. It's my birthstone and I think it's a pretty color.

OK. What first: rock, paper or scissors?

Scissors.













Turquoise.

Oh, do you know Micah?

He's my brother.

What's your favorite natural attraction?

The forest. Any forest.







The Rock of Gibraltar, the entrance to the Mediterranean.

Good one. Favorite earthly wonder?

The tides of the Bay of Fundy.















3/31/23, ICE AGE FLOODS PLAYGROUND