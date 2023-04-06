Question of the Week

What's your favorite rock?

CAMERON MONROE

Sandstone.

Sandstone?

I'm an archaeologist and I've always liked pyramids.

So that's what pyramids are made from.





SARA FOSS

Labradorite.

Is that a rock?

It's my favorite crystal. I think it's really beautiful with a lot of calming, blue colors.

Favorite natural attraction?

I really love the ocean. Any large body of water. I'm a diver. I go to Roatán a lot.

MICAH DAVIES

Turquoise. It's my birthstone and I think it's a pretty color.

OK. What first: rock, paper or scissors?

Scissors.






NOAH DAVIES

Turquoise.

Oh, do you know Micah?

He's my brother.

What's your favorite natural attraction?

The forest. Any forest.



TOM WALTH

The Rock of Gibraltar, the entrance to the Mediterranean.

Good one. Favorite earthly wonder?

The tides of the Bay of Fundy.






3/31/23, ICE AGE FLOODS PLAYGROUND
INTERVIEWS BY NICHOLAS DESHAIS

