Quiet at the Fox: Spokane Symphony moves entire 75th anniversary season to 2021-22

By

click to enlarge Spokane Symphony Music Director James Lowe's plans for the organization's 75th anniversary season are getting pushed back a year. - YOUNG KWAK
Young Kwak
Spokane Symphony Music Director James Lowe's plans for the organization's 75th anniversary season are getting pushed back a year.

Music Director James Lowe and the folks at the Spokane Symphony put in a lot of work to make the celebration of the symphony's 75th birthday something special during the 2020-21 season.

The coronavirus had other ideas, though, and rather than enter a new season in a little more than a month full of uncertainty of which performances might or might not be able to happen, the symphony has decided to move its entire 75th anniversary schedule to 2021-22.

What does that mean for the upcoming year? It certainly won't look like any symphony season you've seen before — if they're able to have any kind of season at all.


For now, everything is basically cancelled for 2020-21, including the annual outdoor concerts at Pavilion Park in Liberty Lake scheduled for Sept. 5, and on Labor Day, Sept. 7, at Spokane's Comstock Park. Beyond the symphony's own schedule, including the Star Wars and Harry Potter shows and the annual Nutcracker and New Year's Eve shows, some non-symphony events scheduled for this fall, like the evening celebrating Napolean Dynamite with the film's stars, are also off for now, but likely to be rescheduled soon. As of now the previously rescheduled Flaming Lips show now slated for March 19, 2021, is still a go.

Depending on Washington state's ability to navigate its way to recovery phases beyond the current Phase 2, the symphony might be able to add some special shows over the next year to help fill the gap until a traditional schedule kicks in the fall of 2021. But that depends on what can be done while keeping the musicians and audience healthy.

The symphony plans to spend its "off" year focusing on education and outreach, perhaps some streaming events, and other activities yet to be determined.

There will still be a couple ways to celebrate the symphony's birthday, though, during its actual 75th year. One is the publication this fall of a history book about the Spokane Symphony, written by Jim Kershner. And the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture is planning an exhibit opening this October (hopefully) called Music Finds A Way: The Spokane Symphony, alongside an exhibit focused on the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. 

Tags

Trending

Revival Tea Company goes from online sales to downtown Spokane tasting room
This is America: Local leaders, activists and educators of color try to make sense of it all
As AC/DC's Back in Black turns 40, the Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood, Twisted Sister's Dee Snider and more reflect on the album's legacy
A Sandpoint company's airplane technology makes flights more environmentally friendly while responding to conditions
Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts & Culture

Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years

By Nathan Weinbender

Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years

Baddest of the Bad: Five flicks of exceedingly poor quality available on Amazon Prime

By Quinn Welsch

Manos: The Rise of Torgo

A new alley mural, a video game through the perspective of HAL 9000 and more!

A new alley mural, a video game through the perspective of HAL 9000 and more! (4)

Local musicians and comedians appeal Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's ban on live entertainment

By Nathan Weinbender

Local musicians and comedians appeal Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's ban on live entertainment
More »

Readers also liked…

A Pride Parade organizer reflects on the event's origins and where it's going after two decades in the Spokane spotlight

By Josh Kelety

Spokane's Pride march started relatively small, in 1992.

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

New Western Vibe

New Western Vibe @ Art Spirit Gallery

Through Aug. 8

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Dan Nailen

Dan Nailen is the managing editor of the Inlander, where he oversees coverage of arts and culture. He's previously written and edited for The Salt Lake Tribune, Salt Lake City Weekly, Missoula Independent, Salt Lake Magazine, The Oregonian and KUER-FM. He grew up seeing the country in an Air Force family and studied...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 23-29, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation