Races for the Washington State House

District 3
TIMM ORMSBY VS. NATALIE POULSON

Ormsby, a 63-year-old Democrat who has been in the Legislature since 2003, worked in the construction industry for decades before becoming a pro-labor politician. Poulson, a 44-year-old Republican in her first run for office, was a Spokane teacher for nearly 20 years before she was fired for refusing to comply with state mask requirements during the COVID pandemic.

PRIMARY RESULTS

Ormsby: 60.5 percent
Poulson: 37.4 percent

CAMPAIGN FUNDING

Ormsby has raised $136,935, and spent $140,655.
Poulson has raised $63,088, and spent $32,591.

SCOTTY NICOL VS. MARCUS RICCELLI

Riccelli, 44, was U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell's Eastern Washington director and a senior policy adviser to then- state Senate Majority Leader Lisa Brown before being elected to the state House in 2012 as a Democrat focused on health care issues. Nicol is a 29-year-old Republican who worked as an assistant to Spokane City Council member Karen Stratton, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward and City Administrator Johnnie Perkins.

Nicol: 35.7 percent
Riccelli: 64.2 percent

Nicol has raised $13,047, and spent $7,463.
Riccelli has raised $223,591, and spent $121,545.

TED CUMMINGS VS. SUZANNE SCHMIDT

Cummings, a 61-year-old Democrat who has been a member of the United Steelworkers for decades and is an executive board member of the Spokane Regional Labor Council, has in recent years run repeatedly for office — U.S. Senate, state Legislature and county commission — and lost. Schmidt, the 58-year-old former CEO of the Associated Builders and Contractors Inland Pacific Chapter, is running for office for the first time.

Cummings: 36.5 percent
Schmidt: 35.9 percent

Cummings has raised $3,339 and spent nothing.
Schmidt has raised $89,148, and spent $71,578.

ROB CHASE VS. LEONARD CHRISTIAN

Chase, the 69-year-old Republican incumbent, was elected to this seat in 2020 after being twice elected as Spokane County treasurer, in 2010 and 2014. Chase is a far-right politician who has promoted extremist conspiracy theories, supports splitting Washington into two states and has hosted events promoting the false claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent. Christian, 57, is also a Republican and was a real estate agent after spending 21 years in the Air Force. Christian was appointed to the Legislature in 2014, but failed to keep the seat in an ensuing election.

Chase: 50.1 percent
Christian: 46.4 percent

Chase has raised $38,165, and spent $16,466.
Christian has raised $21,203, and spent $26,421.

JENNY GRAHAM VS. MICHAELA KELSO

Graham, a 57-year-old Republican first elected to the Legislature in 2018, has tried to focus on victim advocacy and public safety but drew heavy criticism and national attention for sharing links to sites with COVID-related conspiracy theories before screaming at an Inlander reporter in a profanity-laced voicemail. Kelso, 52, was born and grew up in Germany before immigrating to the U.S. in 1993 after meeting her husband. She served 23 years in the U.S. Army and is a Democrat.

Graham: 61 percent
Kelso: 38.6 percent

Graham has raised $62,744, and spent $39,916.
Kelso has raised $4,597, and spent $6,240.

Information from the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission

