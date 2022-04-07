Radio Bar serves creative drinks and eats in Spokane's Audubon-Downriver neighborhood

By

click to enlarge Bar owners Jimmy Doran and Jessica Hubacher. - ALYSSA HUGHES PHOTO
Alyssa Hughes photo
Bar owners Jimmy Doran and Jessica Hubacher.

To live up to the name Radio Bar, owners Jessica Hubacher and Jimmy Doran knew they needed not only a creative beverage menu, but a good sound system.

So when the couple remodeled the bar's cozy space in northwest Spokane's Audubon-Downriver neighborhood, they installed high-quality speakers both to play their favorite music and air sports events. On a recent Saturday afternoon, for example, guests could hear an NCAA tournament basketball game airing in rich, clear surround sound, no matter their seat.

For Radio Bar's other focus — craft cocktails — Hubacher contrived a balanced menu of classics and personal creations, calling upon prior experience at upscale bars in places like New York City and Seattle. She and Doran relocated to Spokane two summers ago and helped friends open Wooden City restaurant downtown, where both continued working until they were ready to branch out with their own space.

"We lived in the Garland neighborhood and fell in love with the area," Doran says. "We'd been looking for a space to open, and one thing led to another."

Although their initial offer on the spot (which last briefly housed Brandywine Bar & Bottle Shop) fell through, a second chance arose. Last summer, the couple secured a lease on the 1951-built building — originally a photography studio with an attached living unit — set back from the corner of Northwest Boulevard and Cochran Street. Radio Bar opened the first week of January, and quickly became a go-to for nearby residents.

"We were optimistic that the neighborhood would be welcoming, but we've been blown away," Doran says. "We've been seeing the same faces, and people have been so fantastic. A regular gave us a cool vintage radio to display on our back bar. It's exceeded expectations."

Though Radio Bar is small, the couple made the most of it with a mix of small two-person tables and a few larger, bar-height tables, plus bench seating along the walls and a bar facing its front window. There's also a sizable deck and garden-like patio in the back that they've already opened on sunny days.

click to enlarge ALYSSA HUGHES PHOTO
Alyssa Hughes photo

Radio Bar's retro-inspired logo is painted on the building's side, and a faux radio tower topped by a red beacon perches on the roof. Its moniker is an homage to a place in New York the couple frequented that was nicknamed "the radio bar" by locals.

Both have worked in the industry since they were teens. Before moving to Spokane, they owned and operated Belltown Pizza in Seattle for a decade and a half.

"We're both lifers," Doran says, laughing.

While the building's tiny kitchen isn't conducive to a large food menu, Radio Bar offers shareable snacks like charcuterie ($18) and hummus ($12) plates, plus a couple of salads and a few warm, full-size entrees; currently a chicken pot pie ($12) and meatballs ($12) with sauce and garlic bread. Weekly specials rotate seasonally.

As much is made in house as possible, like the meatball sauce, Doran says, but a kitchen "the size of a telephone booth" limits their ability to make everything themselves.

On the bar side, Hubacher's cocktail prowess is showcased under the "house hits" section of the menu with special creations like the "Lost & Found" ($12) with chamomile-infused vodka, gin and Lillet Blanc. Under the "classic hits" section, standards include a rebrand for a classic via the "Kyiv" mule ($10) of vodka, lime and ginger beer, plus the Painkiller, Aviation and Boulevardier ($12 each).

An imported wine list and beer, cider and seltzer in bottles and cans, plus a handful of nonalcoholic cocktails, round out Radio Bar's beverage menu. ♦

Trending

Radio Bar • 2408 W. Northwest Blvd. • Open Tue-Thu 4-11 pm, Fri-Sat 4 pm-midnight • radiobarspokane.com • 509-327-0418

The original print version of this article was headlined "On the Radio"

Tags

Speaking of Opening

A new North Idaho bakery offers "uniquely abled" employees the opportunity to excel

By Carrie Scozzaro

The Village Bakery owner Dana Bellefeuille helps her employee Nikki decorate a chocolate cake.

Red Lion Pub and Barbecue reopens with a fresh look and menu mixing new and treasured dishes

By Carrie Scozzaro

Barbecue is still Red Lion's specialty, seen here on this &#10;tri-tip dip.

Fresh and Foraged offers veggie-forward options and highlights its owner's journey toward making healthy life choices

By Carrie Scozzaro

Salad is a focus at north Spokane's new Fresh and Foraged.

A former employee brings back a beloved Coeur d'Alene Japanese restaurant, blending old and newer traditions

By Carrie Scozzaro

Takara Executive Chef Kenta Nishimori plates nigiri.
More »

Latest in Food News

How professional programs at NIC and SCC are preparing students for culinary career success

By Carrie Scozzaro

Culinary arts students Jacob Thueringer (left) and ShamRae Strain (center) serve diners at Orlando's Restaurant.

North Idaho resident teams up with locals to host fundraiser for a Ukrainian nonprofit aiding orphans

By Carrie Scozzaro

North Idaho resident teams up with locals to host fundraiser for a Ukrainian nonprofit aiding orphans

A new North Idaho bakery offers "uniquely abled" employees the opportunity to excel

By Carrie Scozzaro

The Village Bakery owner Dana Bellefeuille helps her employee Nikki decorate a chocolate cake.

Red Lion Pub and Barbecue reopens with a fresh look and menu mixing new and treasured dishes

By Carrie Scozzaro

Barbecue is still Red Lion's specialty, seen here on this &#10;tri-tip dip.
More »

Readers also liked…

Prohibition Gastropub changes hands from one local chef to another

By Chey Scott

Prohibition Gastropub changes hands from one local chef to another
More Food News »
All Food »

Things To Do

West End Beer Fest

West End Beer Fest @ Downtown Spokane

Sat., April 9, 12 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Chey Scott

Chey Scott is the Inlander's Associate Editor, overseeing and contributing to the paper's arts and culture sections, including food and events. Chey (pronounced "Shay") is a lifelong resident of the Spokane area and a graduate of Washington State University. She's been on staff at the Inlander since 2012...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 7-13, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation