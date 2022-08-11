Readers react to our stories about No-Li's Times Square ad and the Camp Hope cooling shelter that city officials wanted to remove

Readers respond to an Inlander.com story about No-Li Brewhouse's ad in Times Square (8/4/22):
LORI REMZ: And they do so much for our community as well.
LAUREN STACHOWIAK: Very cool, and with no spelling mistakes!
BRYAN GIBSON: Jet Juiced is my favorite beer in the US.
JASON ALLEN: That's awesome! I love the No-Li Brewhouse!
KIM SCHMIDT: I'm sure glad that someone took the time to spell check after the last Times Square incident.
LEE ANN MAUK: Porch Glow is my fave.
Readers respond to an article on Inlander.com about the Camp Hope cooling shelter that city officials wanted to remove (8/1/22):
KRISTY WHITE: The City of Spokane leadership should be ashamed.
GLEN MOWBRAY: Spokane city government is a waste of tax money period. They should go run Idabama next door.
TOM SANDERSON: Nadine should start emptying her office cubicle
STACY GARRY: You mean taxpayers are getting fined. ♦