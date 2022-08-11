Readers react to our stories about No-Li's Times Square ad and the Camp Hope cooling shelter that city officials wanted to remove

click to enlarge No-Li helped get Spokane some Times Square attention. |courtesy of No-Li Brewhouse

Readers respond to an Inlander.com story about No-Li Brewhouse's ad in Times Square (8/4/22):

LORI REMZ: And they do so much for our community as well.

LAUREN STACHOWIAK: Very cool, and with no spelling mistakes!

BRYAN GIBSON: Jet Juiced is my favorite beer in the US.

JASON ALLEN: That's awesome! I love the No-Li Brewhouse!

KIM SCHMIDT: I'm sure glad that someone took the time to spell check after the last Times Square incident.

LEE ANN MAUK: Porch Glow is my fave.

click to enlarge The cooling center at Camp Hope has fans, water misters and space for 150 people. |Nate Sanford photo

Readers respond to an article on Inlander.com about the Camp Hope cooling shelter that city officials wanted to remove (8/1/22):

KRISTY WHITE: The City of Spokane leadership should be ashamed.

GLEN MOWBRAY: Spokane city government is a waste of tax money period. They should go run Idabama next door.

TOM SANDERSON: Nadine should start emptying her office cubicle

STACY GARRY: You mean taxpayers are getting fined. ♦