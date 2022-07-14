Readers react to our story about bike-safety issues in Spokane

click to enlarge Spokane author Jess Walter was struck by a truck while riding downtown in May. - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
Spokane author Jess Walter was struck by a truck while riding downtown in May.

Jess Ponikvar: As someone who rides a motorcycle in Spokane regularly, I feel much less safe on a bicycle in this town.

Barbara Douglas: Bike lanes need to be segregated from vehicle traffic. I used to ride thousands of miles annually but there are too many distracted or speeding drivers now.

Melissa Fern: There needs to be more education about bicycling laws for cyclists and car drivers as well as pedestrians. I think it's a lot of the problem. People are riding on sidewalks because they don't feel safe on the street, or they simply don't know they're supposed to be in the street. Then throw in the Lime scooters-mayhem.

Can new downtown bicycle lanes make Spokane more bike-friendly?

Felicia Diamond: We can hope but Spokane has a lot of people that simply shouldn't be behind a wheel.

Brock Marshall: Bicyclists will always act like the pedestrian rules apply to them when convenient and the automobile rules apply to them when convenient. Having a bicycle lane will change nothing, we have sidewalks and they don't even use those.

Fredrick Woehler: Well, bicycles aren't supposed to be ridden on sidewalks.

Barb Laidlaw Murphy: The pickup that hit my husband three weeks ago put him in the hospital and destroyed his bike. ♦

By Eliza Billingham

